13/10/2023 – 13:21

For the first time, a NASA probe will travel to an object whose surface is not composed of rocks, ice or gas, but metal: the asteroid Psyche.

Scientists will study this strange object to expand their knowledge about the cores of rocky planets like ours, in addition to identifying a new type of completely unknown celestial body.

These are the five most interesting aspects of the mission.

– Metal mine –

If ore exploration is possible in Psyche, its iron, gold and nickel will have a value of US$10 quintillion (around R$59.5 quintillion at current prices), according to an estimate by Forbes magazine.

For Lindy Elkins-Tanton, chief scientist of the mission that carried out this calculation, this is “a fun intellectual exercise”, since “we don’t have the technology, as a species, to bring Psyche to Earth”, he explained at a press conference. And even if it were possible, the amount of metal would flood the market, reducing its value to zero, she said.

– Green propulsion –

During its journey, the probe will use four Hall effect thrusters, which produce a characteristic blue light that will be transformed into electricity through its solar panels. This energy will power the four thrusters.

Using electromagnetic fields, these Hall effect devices accelerate the process of releasing xenon ions (charged atoms), the same gas used in car headlights and plasma screens.

Although its actual force is relatively weak, the probe will continuously accelerate to tens of thousands of kilometers per hour.

“It is the ecological propulsion par excellence”, summarized David Oh, a NASA engineer.

– Laser communication –

As space missions require increasingly higher data speeds, NASA is turning to laser-based systems to complement radio frequency communications.

Psyche will carry on board a technological experiment that will allow the data speeds of traditional telecommunications to be multiplied by “10”, said Abi Biswas, from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). This will allow the transmission of higher resolution images, more scientific data and videos.

The United States space agency will fire its laser from JPL’s Table Mountain observatory in California, and the spacecraft will send the signal back to the Palomar observatory, also in this American state.

The technology has already been tested, but will be used for the first time at greater distances, beyond lunar orbit. The idea is to be able to use it in future missions to Mars.

– Gravitational field –

Psyche has a suite of scientific instruments dedicated to investigating the asteroid’s chemical and mineral composition and searching for signs of an ancient magnetic field.

But the science team will also use Psyche’s radio system to probe this asteroid’s gravitational field through the Doppler effect.

“We can look at the tone or frequency of the radio waves coming from the antenna and determine how fast the spacecraft is moving” around this celestial body, said planetology expert Ben Weiss. The process is commonly similar to the sound of ambulance sirens, which resonate differently as they approach or move away from a reference point.

By tracking changes in the probe’s velocity, scientists can determine variations in the asteroid’s gravitational field, which in turn provide clues about Psyche’s composition and structure.

– Less metal, more rocks? –

Due to its brightness, the asteroid was believed to be composed almost entirely of metal, following the theory that it was the core of an ancient celestial body whose surface was torn away by ancient collisions.

But scientists discovered, in a study published in 2022, that Psyche is less dense than would be expected from a body composed of iron.

It is possible that volcanoes brought this element to the surface, covering the rock with a layer of metal.

The results of this investigation will only be known when the probe reaches its objective, in 2029.