Home page World

From: Dominik Grill

Press Split

This municipality is considered one of the most beautiful villages in France by the association “Les plus beaux villages de France” and yet lies in the shadow of Ribeauvillé and Co. © IMAGO/xmakasanaphotox

If you are looking for the region’s inconspicuous gems, you will find them here. We have five insider tips for your next holiday in Alsace.

more on the subject These are five of the best insider tips for trips in Alsace

Alsace – When the high season begins in Alsace, it can get pretty hectic in some places. Countless people gather in front of the Strasbourg Cathedral, crowd through the alleys of the famous wine-growing villages and storm the Haut-Koenigsbourg Castle. If you are instead looking for less frequented places where the region shows its more authentic side, you can follow these insider tips for Alsace. BW24 presents five particularly worth seeing places that are away from the most famous attractions.

On the site, interested parties will find numerous other facts, news and information about Baden-Württemberg and its border regions.