They are four men and one woman, between 24 and 57 years of age, who were transferred with polyconusions to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca Hospital Map of the area where the event occurred. / 112

Five people were injured this Thursday when a van carrying seasonal workers from the agricultural sector was overturned on the RM-D14 highway, near Águilas.

According to the Center for Coordination of Emergencies, the accident occurred at 5:00 p.m. and the injured, four men and a woman, between 24 and 57 years of age, were transferred with polyconusions to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca Hospital.

After receiving several calls from witnesses to the accident, the Emergency Coordination Center mobilized patrols from the Civil Guard, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (since at first it was thought that they had been trapped) , a Mobile Emergency Unit and three ambulances with health personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061.