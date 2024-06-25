Home page World

Press Split

Firefighters and police in the city centre of Solingen. An explosion has occurred here. © Gianni Gattus/dpa

An explosion occurs in the city center of Solingen. Five people are injured. The authorities sound the alarm. The background to the explosion is still unclear.

Solingen – Five people were injured in the explosion of an incendiary device on a row of shops in Solingen. A suspect was seriously injured in the detonation, dpa learned from police sources on Tuesday. The seriously injured man was transported by rescue helicopter and taken to a specialist clinic, said a police spokesman in Wuppertal. Four other people were slightly injured. The injured have not yet been identified.

The authorities raised the alarm. A so-called special construction organization, such as is formed in larger situations, was set up. The four-lane residential and commercial street in Solingen’s city center, where the crime scene is located, was cordoned off over a wide area. A police helicopter circled the area in the afternoon and took aerial photographs. An emergency call was received at around 2:18 p.m. The “Solinger Tageblatt” and “Rheinische Post” had previously reported on a loud bang and smoke development. dpa