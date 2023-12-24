Sunday, December 24, 2023, 3:00 p.m.



| Updated 3:08 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A traffic accident this Sunday in the Lorca district of Purgara left five people injured and taken to the Rafael Méndez hospital as a result of a head-on collision between two vehicles, according to the Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia.

The event occurred around 12:30 p.m. when a call alerted of the accident with several injuries. Civil Guard units, a mobile emergency unit, a care ambulance and another transport ambulance from the Health Emergencies and Emergencies Management 061 and firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium went to the scene.

The 061 health personnel had to treat and transfer the five injured people to the Rafael Mendez de Lorca hospital, two men aged 51 and 61 and three women aged 22, 61 and 73, all of them with various bruises. Additionally, the 61-year-old man suffered head trauma.