Five people have been injured to varying degrees and four vehicles have suffered damage due to the large stonefall that occurred this morning on a slope of the A-395 highway, as it passes through Güéjar Sierra (Granada), which has been cut off in kilometer 16 in both directions and has forced the preventive eviction of a hotel located on that same section of the road, which leads to the Sierra Nevada ski resort. This afternoon the Civil Guard has also cut off traffic as a precautionary measure on the A-4030 at kilometer 7 as it passes through Güéjar Sierra.

The 112 Emergency service has reported through a statement that several citizens have called minutes before noon to report that there had been a landslide that had caused injuries to several people and damage to some vehicles. The Civil Guard, firefighters, health personnel, Civil Protection and Local Police, as well as the Unit Attached to the National Police community, traveled to the place. The landslide has crossed the highway practically from side to side.

Of the five injured, two were evacuated by helicopter to the Jaén Neurotrauma Hospital, one woman was transferred to the Úbeda Hospital, and two others received medical attention at the scene. The landslide has taken place at a point very close to a roadside sale, the aforementioned hotel, which has been evicted as a preventive measure.

The A-395 highway has been cut off at kilometer 16 in both directions and emergency operations continue to work in the area with heavy machinery to remove stones.

In the descending direction of the road, passage is being given through the Purche-Mohachil road, while the ascending one is cut off, according to the Civil Guard, who hopes to be able to open the pass during the afternoon, once the stone path is clear , to facilitate the transit of those who return from spending the day in Sierra Nevada, since the affected road is the one that leads to the ski resort.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe