A four-storey apartment building collapsed in the center of Marseille in the night from Saturday to Sunday. At least five people from surrounding buildings were injured. Nothing is yet known about the people from the collapsed building. According to the mayor, people may still be alive under the rubble. He also said casualties should be taken into account.



The building on Rue de Tivoli collapsed around 0:30 a.m., after which a fire started. The fire hinders rescuers in their search. “As a result, we cannot send dogs and teams to search for possible victims who may be under the rubble,” said Mayor Benoit Payan. It is not clear how many people were in the collapsed building.

According to French media, an adjacent building also partially collapsed on Sunday morning. Residents of this building, like those of another neighboring building, were already evacuated last night. Some have been taken to hospital. There were no casualties among the firefighters who were carrying out relief work at the time of the second collapse.

According to regional director Christophe Mirmand, there were “strong suspicions” that an explosion, possibly caused by a gas leak, had led to the collapse. “But we have to remain very careful at this stage in terms of identifying the causes.”

More than 100 firefighters have been deployed. Other buildings in the street were evacuated for safety reasons and residents were housed in a school, Mirmand said.

