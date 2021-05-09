A 60-year-old woman had to be transferred to the Santa Lucía hospital with polyconusions Emergency door of the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena, in a file photo. / Pablo Sánchez / AGM

Five people were injured this Sunday, around 7:40 p.m., after dump a tourism in the street Licenciado Cascales de Cartagena, in a curved area, at the height of number 10 of this street.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region received several calls starting at 7:42 p.m. warning of the accident. Agents of the National Police and an ambulance from the Management of Urgencies and Health Emergencies 061 traveled to the scene of the event.

The toilets confirmed five injured people, two men, ages 17 and 19, and three women, ages 16, 24 and 60. All present with polyconusions, except the 19-year-old man who presented an anxiety attack. The toilets transferred the 60-year-old woman to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena.