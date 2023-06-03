Due to a ‘human error’ when sending an e-mail, five hundred e-mail addresses of pensioners at pension fund ABP were leaked. This is confirmed by a spokesperson after reporting by The Telegraph.
According to the spokesperson, the e-mail addresses have been entered in the wrong input field. They should have been entered on the so-called BCC line. As a result, recipients of an email do not know to which addresses the message has been sent. But instead the e-mail addresses on the CC line were filled in, so that the e-mail addresses of all recipients were visible.
ABP manages the pensions for people who work in education or for the government. The data leak has now been reported to the Dutch Data Protection Authority, according to the spokeswoman. All concerned have been notified.
