The hit novel The eighth life (for Brilka) by Nino Haratischwili has over 1,200 pages and covers a century. That's not a story you can quickly retell. That is why the stage version of Theater Oostpool, directed by Nina Spijkers, is a full evening program of five hours – including two half-hour breaks. It is a theater marathon like others made in recent years (Secure, Kings of War, Trojan Wars), where theaters can go all out with catering packages, so that a visit to the theater becomes a real 'night out'. In this case it is a night out where the audience is also presented with an intense family epic.

Theater The eighth life (for Brilka) by Theater Oostpool. Seen: Stadsschouwburg Nijmegen, April 6, 2024. On display until June 15, 2024.

The eighth life has the same structure as the original novel. The story is divided into several 'books', each bearing the name of the character (all women, except one) who is speaking. The chronicle kicks off with 'Stasia' at the beginning of the last century and ends with the 'Brilka' from the title, the last member of the bloodline, born in the 1990s. The eighth life gives a picture of about 100 years of Georgian history, based on a turbulent family story.

Oppressive situations

The focus is on the impact of the rise and fall of the Soviet Union on Georgian citizens, the negative influence of the communist regime. Narrator Nitsa (freshly played by Sharlee Daantje) is Brilka's aunt and guides the audience through oppressive situations that arise in a country where it is better to keep your mouth shut, the elite always has an advantage and relationships are under high tension.

While every character basically gets a new chance at a happier life, youthful hope is quickly crushed in the dictatorial machine, where everyone seems to distrust each other and a slip-up can have enormous consequences. Man after man disappears to the front or to prison, women are murdered or commit suicide. It's not a rosy world, but that makes compassion or sympathy all the more moving. Sometimes the struggling characters suddenly find each other, relying on family ties or in love.

The theater performance is structured chronologically, rather neatly. Spijkers, who took over the direction from Oostpool leader Daria Bukvić, has the difficult task of explaining the struggles of the different generations, sketching images of the times and also presenting something of an overarching theme.

In order to prevent The eighth life feels too much like a sequence of data and facts, Spijkers has embedded the linguistic scenes in a musical context. This keeps her ahead of the monotony. The energy on stage flares up when drummer Sharon Harman and singer-songwriter Démira Jansen start playing. They alternate their own compositions with Georgian choral singing, in which the entire cast sings along. Musically, the performance shifts from atmospheric, moody singing to banging or intimate songs, sometimes with a hint of country.

Scene off The Eighth Life (for Brilka) by Theater Oostpool. Photo Joris van Bennekom

Mourning

The eighth life is a solid marathon performance with beautiful moments. The most impressive scenes are also the most shocking, such as a pregnancy that is terminated because the man of the house has made the wrong political choice. Or a youthful sex session, where 'consent' turns out to be a gray area.

The cast is a mix of established and new names. Actress Marie Louise Stheins is the idiosyncratic 'primeval mother', a point of calm in all the chaos; actor Bram van der Heiden is very strong as a tough KGB officer who tries to keep the family on 'the right path'. Selin Akkulak, as Kitty, is a moving plaything of fate and is diametrically opposed to the characters of the powerfully acting Linde van den Heuvel, who plays strong women – morally of varying stripes.

The eighth life provides a picture of Georgian history, elements of which are reminiscent of the current situation in Ukraine and Russia. A recurring theme is also the importance of art: telling stories, music or film – also to do justice to history. “We decide what we ultimately remember,” says Nitsa. Yet what is most memorable is the family story, in which you meet different generations. In the stage setting with impressive video images and a distinct lighting plan, the universe of the Jasji family is created, where grief weaves through their lives like a common thread.