He area ‘wellness’ From the hotels it has gone from being a complementary service to becoming an essential and a firm commitment and large proportions – and investments – in many higher category establishments. And it is that traveling to take care, relax and improve health and general welfare is the order of the day. The Spas of some luxury hotels They are currently a real reason for the visit. Here, five: Anantara Villa Padierna, in Marbella; Cameral Wellness & Golf, in Gerona; The residence, to Belmond Hotel, in Mallorca; Finca La Bobadilla, in Malaga, and the Wellington of Madrid.

Art and well -being on the Costa del Sol Anantara Villa Padierna

The main pool of the Anantara Villa Padierna spa has views of the gardens with fountains and flowers





More than 1,200 works of art decorate, along with fresh flowers, water and marble sources, the famous Marbella hotel worldwide for Michelle Obama’s visit in the summer of 2010, which chose one of its luxurious villas to spend its vacations with your family.

In addition to sumptuous interior and exterior facilities (with golf cours Anantara Villa Padierna He has a trick in his spa. Their 2,000 square meters They are decorated in the manner of a Roman villa and include several Saunas and Turkish baths, which have the peculiarity of being aromatic. In addition, there are 13 treatment cabins, in which you work with first beauty brands or Thai massages are given; Gym and beauty salon.

Green and the latest in aesthetics on the Costa Brava Camiral Golf & Wellness

Camiraral spa waters, on the outskirts of Gerona





Along with their Reputed golf courses and its green and serene environment, the hotel Camirallocated on the outskirts of Gerona, encloses an area of ​​’wellness’ that stands out for offering the most innovative and select treatments, products and machinery on the market. Among them, their Ice camerafavorite therapy of elite athletes to recover musclely but also has powerful revitalizing effects.









Every year, in addition, the hotel – which organizes plans in nature, bike rides and pilates classes, among other healthy activities – invites international renowned experts to give workshops and retreats and organizes specific programs, which in this 2025 will deal with longevity, ‘detox’ and stress.

Warmth and relaxation in Mallorca The residence, to Belmond Hotel

The residence spa pool, in Mallorca





The whole hotel The residence, to Belmond Hotel is A Mediterranean Oasis surrounded by green and olive trees, overlooking the mountains of the heart of Mallorca more genuine. Excellent gastronomy and services make this luxury establishment ‘rustic chic’ and serene and cozy atmosphere a perfect withdrawal of well -being.

The residence, to Belmond Hotel also hides an ‘wellness’ area endowed with six rooms – three with terrace peel to the landscape of the section -, where exclusive treatments are given. Also, with sauna, steam bath, interior pool, gym and exterior jacuzzi.

Refuge in nature and luxury in Malaga Finca La Bobadilla

Flow Spa is the renovated Finca La Bobadilla spa, a green and peaceful shelter in Andalusia





Mudejar style, large gardens and cozy patios, Finca La Bobadillathe iconic luxury hotel nestled in the heart of Andalusia, begins a new stage as part of the Single Hotels group, in which it reinforces its connection with the natural environment, its gastronomy, the commitment to sustainability and its well -being proposal.

The latter through your Renewed and renamed flow spawhere it offers high -end treatments, along with yoga programs and exclusive retreats.

Distinction and leading services in Madrid Wellington

Wellington Hotel Spa, in the heart of Madrid





Central, emblematic and stately, but also with a careful offer of health, aesthetics and well -being. This is the Wellington Hotel & Spa Madridmember of the prestigious preferred hotels & resorts seal, which in its 1,500 square meters dedicated to this purpose has from booths for treatments and gym to rooms with hydromassage or ice source.

The Madrid hotel also offers services such as sensations and contrast shower, steam bath, sauna and relaxation area.

The aesthetic, beauty or simply self -care plan and relaxation in a good hotel is a perfect getaway, in addition to a gift with guarantees.

