Five players of the Riga Dynamo of the Continental Hockey League have been diagnosed with coronavirus. As writes Sportacentrs, information about the infection was confirmed by the chairman of the board of directors Juris Savickis. However, he did not name the exact number of cases.

Note that the next match of the Riga team is scheduled for September 22. “Dynamo” should host the Nizhny Novgorod club “Torpedo”.

The day before, it was reported that the coronavirus was detected in 11 players and one employee of the Lokomotiv hockey club. It is noted that the players developed symptoms of the disease after they arrived in Sochi for the game on September 17.

Earlier it became known that tests for COVID-19 showed a positive result in 20 members of the club and the coaching staff of the Kazakh Barys. In this regard, the team went to a two-week quarantine. Six matches in the regular season of the Kontinental Hockey League have been postponed.