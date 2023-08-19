Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/18/2023 – 20:40

In addition to iconic spaces in the city, an annual event held this weekend also opens the doors of buildings, houses, museums and other spaces that are little-known architectural and historical gems in São Paulo. The 9th Heritage Day promotes more than 300 free activities in all regions of São Paulo in 2023, both this Saturday, 19, and Sunday, 20, including visitation, guided tours, courses and chats.

This year’s event has the theme “If the city, if the city were mine”, whose proposal involves taking residents and visitors from São Paulo to discover and rediscover the history of São Paulo. The program encompasses activities carried out by public authorities and by members of civil society selected through public notice – such as owners of listed properties, researchers, tour guides and others, for example.

Jornada was created by municipal law in 2016, inspired by foreign examples. Among them, the main ones are European Heritage Days, born in France, and Open House New York, from the United States. The complete schedule is available at journeyopatrimonio.prefeitura.sp.gov.br .

O Estadão checked out the program and selected some spaces little known to São Paulo residents that will be open to the population on the Heritage Day. Part of the visits requires prior registration.

Yellow House in Vila Romana

O Estadão told in 2021 the story of Casa Amarela da Vila Romana. It is a century-old residence restored and preserved by the great-granddaughter of the first owner, the Italian immigrant Angelo de Bortoli.

From the top of a slope, the house is one of the rare witnesses of the beginning of the street layout and urbanization of the west zone, dating from 1921. for the population, as highlighted in the decision at the time.

On the Heritage Day, the property will be open on Saturday, from 1 pm to 5 pm, and on Sunday, from 10 am to 2 pm. The visitation is conducted by the artist Janice de Piero, the great-granddaughter who is the “guardian” of the space. No need to sign up.

On Saturday, at 2 pm, Casa Amarela also hosts the cultural tour Pioneiros da Vila Romano, with photographer Emidio Luisi. The tour involves observing the neighborhood’s cultural heritage, capturing images with cell phones and cameras, followed by a chat. The activity has 12 spots, with withdrawal of password 30 minutes in advance.

Address: Rua Camilo, 955 and 957 – Vila Romana, Lapa district

More information: janicedepiero.art.br/casa-amarela

Armando Lara Nogueira Building

With balconies facing the Anhangabaú Valley, the centenary Armando Lara Nogueira Building dates back to 1916. The building was designed by Ramos Azevedo’s office, the same as the Municipal Theater and other architectural icons of São Paulo, and has been listed as a heritage site since 1992.

Although it is less known to people from São Paulo, it is marked by a historic event: in this building, Anita Malfatti would have held her first individual exhibition, in 1917. reviews written by Monteiro Lobato.

On its 5 floors, the building houses arts offices, a photography studio and a cultural space, Espaço Alto. The place has the photographic exhibition Baptism, by Gleeson Paulino.

On Jornada, the building will be open on Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm. There will also be a guided tour on Saturday, at 3 pm and 4:30 pm, but registration is closed.

Address: Rua Líbero Badaró 336 – Sé

More information: espacoalto.com

Biacica farm

The east side of São Paulo holds some of the oldest buildings in the history of São Paulo. One of the examples is Fazenda Biacica, located inside the Núcleo de Lazer Itaim Biacica.

Now a state park, the former farmhouse dates back to the 17th century, with a door that even bears the year 1682 inscription on the upper arch. The Luso-Brazilian mansion has a rammed earth architecture. Historically, it would have functioned as a chapel of the Nossa Senhora de Carmo Order before going through changes in the project.

The property also draws attention to the external tiles, which narrate moments in the history of São Paulo, such as the arrival of the Portuguese and the activities of the Jesuits. This panel was added more recently, in the 1950s, by the Lyceum of Arts and Crafts of São Paulo.

The building has been listed at the municipal level since 1994. Decades earlier, Mário de Andrade, one of the forerunners of preservation actions in the country, already pointed out the importance of preserving this space. Today, the park is open to visitors daily, from 8 am to 5 pm.

During the Journey, the park will host two activities. One of them is the route Fazenda Biacica – Uma Viagem no Tempo, which will take place on Saturday at 2 pm, with registration on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will address the arrival of the Portuguese to São Paulo and other moments in São Paulo’s history.

The other activity will end at the park. It is Daily Drawings – Jardim Helena / Vila Mara, which will start at 2 pm on Saturday, leaving Rua Cordão de São Francisco, in Vila Aimoré. The proposal is to draw different portraits of everyday life in the region, with a final chat at the Núcleo Itaim Biacica.

Address: Estrada da Biacica 756 – Vila Seabra

More information: www.infraestruturameioambiente.sp.gov.br/cpp/parque-itaim-biacica

Erminio de Moraes Building

The centenary Ermínio de Moraes Building is close to the Municipal Theater and close to Ramos de Azevedo Square. From the 1920s and listed at the municipal level, the building was the Hotel Esplanada and also the headquarters of Votorantim for years. Today, it is occupied by the Institute of Agricultural Economics (IEA) and secretariats of the Government of São Paulo.

The space houses the IEA Memory exhibition, which tells the history of the institute through objects, historical publications and videos. At Jornada, you will receive guided tours on Saturdays and Sundays, at 10 am, 1 pm and 3 pm, upon registration on the website.

Address: Praça Ramos de Azevedo, 254 – Centro

More information: www.even3.com.br/memoriaiea/

Municipal Historical Archive

The Municipal Historical Archive is responsible for guarding, identifying and conserving documents from the city’s history, with copies dating from the mid-16th century. state sphere.

Currently, the site has the exhibition Ocupação Vivo Archive, with free access. The exhibition involves textual, cartographic and iconographic documents. In addition, the space offers guided tours on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm, upon registration on the Sympla platform. https://www.sympla.com.br/evento/visita-educativa-arquivo-historico-municipal/1834735 .

During the Journey, the Historical Archive will have two special activities. One of them is the blueprint workshop, which will take place from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, with activities on this type of printing applied to architectural projects in São Paulo. The other activity is the Weaving Memories in Images and Sounds class, with Eduardo Oliveira, at 10 am.

Address: Praça Coronel Fernando Prestes, 153 – Bom Retiro