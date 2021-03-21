In order to prevent the development of hereditary diseases that are transmitted from generation to generation within the same family, you need to take certain measures in time. They can help reduce your risk of developing certain health problems. They were named by the MedikForum portal with reference to the National Society of Genetics Consultants.

So, heart problems are inherited. People in whose family there are “cores” are advised to lead a healthy lifestyle, maintain a normal weight and give up junk food.

In addition, adenomatous polyps in the colon are transmitted. Polyps can begin to form as early as adolescence, and only by 45 years become malignant, which can lead to colorectal cancer.

Celiac disease or gluten intolerance, as well as high cholesterol, can be inherited from parents. The latter ailment 20 times increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attack and stroke, even at a young age.

Depression or gloomy perception of the world can also be received as a “gift” from ancestors. If parents have experienced similar conditions, for their prevention, you should contact a specialist.

In February, it was reported that Japanese scientists have found a drug that can stop aging and rejuvenate the body. Its use can begin in five to ten years. We are talking about an inhibitor of the enzyme GLS1, which provokes aging.