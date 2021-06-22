They all thought. Her mother, her first singing teacher, directors, critics, co-stars and, of course, her two husbands. However, perhaps no one really knew who Maria Callas was. Not even herself. “He barely let me know”, confesses the diva towards the end of I am Maria Callas (Comic Planet), by Vanna Vinci, a 184-page journey between ovations and pain. By now, the reader has already listened to everyone around him. Who loved her, hated her, envied her or used her. He has seen the triumphs and falls of an extraordinary career. But now, in the center of a black sheet, the singer has been left alone. Tired, she rests her head on her hands, as in one of her most famous photographs. And he adds: “A legend? What is a legend? Deep down, I think I was just a human being ”.
Vinci says he was looking for just that. “I tried to exclude the part related to music, because I don’t know anything about that. I wanted to get in touch with the person, ”says the author of the singer’s biography. A recipe similar to the one that María Herreros used to Georgia O’Keeffe (Astiberri), graphic novel dedicated to the avant-garde painter of flowers and skyscrapers: “I wanted to focus on her magnetic personality and how she faced the challenges in her life.” And not only: these days, more portraits of great 20th century creators are drawn in bookstores. Anaïs Nin in a sea of lies (Garbuix Books), by Léonie Bischoff, part of the famous diaries of the writer to dive into her bravery and overflowing literature. On Eileen Gray. A house in the sun (Aloha), Charlotte Malterre-Barthes and Zosia Dzierżawska shed light on an eclipsed pioneer of modern architecture and design. Y The Three Lives of Hannah Arendt (Salamander Graphic), by Ken Krimstein, tells the story and ideas of a philosopher who always thought ahead of her time.
All, in fact, lived ahead of their time. One thing unites them: their talent transcended scandals and resistance. “Anaïs ventured into a territory that was presumably only male, that of sexuality, pleasure and desire. He wrote as a subject, and not as an object, on such a taboo subject ”, Bischoff muses. “The red thread that connects them is that, as much as they suffered pressures and social, professional or even marital problems, they have been at least to some extent free, like their brains”, adds Vinci, who has traced the life of Frida Kahlo or Tamara de Lempicka.
Although they also paid a price for being true to themselves. O’Keeffe regretted that her risky paintings were interpreted from a gender perspective. “He never wanted to represent anything, any movement. I wanted to be an artist, not a woman artist. It reminds us that, above all, action feminism is important, the one that begins at home, ”says Herreros. And only many years later did architectural manuals accept that Gray was brighter than many of his peers and that his E-1207 house was a design milestone.
The authors drawn also share a difficult relationship with men: from Martin Heidegger to Henry Miller, through Aristotle Onassis, husbands and lovers are an obsession, but also, often, an obstacle to success. “Anaïs Nin knew that men felt threatened by powerful women, so she always hid the parts of her that could hurt them. It is a feminine strategy that still exists in many cases, conscious or not ”, Bischoff considers. “Maria Callas was a tiger and, at the same time, a girl”, Vinci sums it up, who also narrates in the comic the artist’s stormy relationship with her body.
Perhaps to be at the height of such protagonists, the comics themselves have dared to break schemes. I am Maria Callas It is a long Greek tragedy, with a prologue, we are, exodus and a chorus of voices, from Pier Paolo Pasolini to Onassis, which accompanies the story of the diva. “I wanted it to get off the page and attack the reader. The comic allows you to create a very large world in a very small space. And it offers extreme freedom, ”says Vinci.
Bischoff, on the other hand, has outlined Anaïs Nin’s story with a multi-colored pencil. As many, he explains, as the “facets of his personality.” Georgia O’Keeffe relies much of his story to shadows, nuances and silences, while certain pages of Eileen Gray. A house in the sun They seem designed by the architect herself. Y The Three Lives of Hannah ArendtDespite a less surprising aesthetic, he plays at mixing the registers, ironically summarizing brainy philosophical theories or tragic events.
Behind the pages, yes, there is no revolutionary recipe. Rather, a method as old as it is effective: documentation. So much so that some of the works end with an inordinate bibliography. Krimstein confesses that he is still reading about Arendt, whom he considers immeasurable: “I think he was one of the most interesting, fascinating and provocative people in history.”
Vinci began with Jean-Jacques Hanine-Roussel’s colossal biography of Callas, followed by other books, adding dozens of documentaries and interviews, to reconstruct the voice of the diva and those around her. And Herreros had the support and knowledge of the experts from the Thyssen museum, the comic’s co-editor, in addition to the thousands of letters from O’Keeffe. So much so that he decided that the artist spoke only through what she left written. “She didn’t like anyone putting words in her mouth, because they often misunderstood her,” she adds.
The cartoonist believes that the example of so many iconic creators can serve as a model for many girls. Although he underlines: “It seems important to me to stop representing them in an idealized way and always in their youth, putting the focus on their beauty. It is not about canonizing them, but about allowing them to have their contradictions, to be real ”. Because today they have become legends. But they were, above all, human beings.
Almost two centuries of comic biographies, by Álvaro Pons
There is no doubt that the biographical genre has found in the ninth art a natural space in which it is comfortable. But the explosion that the story of the personal and other people’s lives in vignettes has experienced in recent decades is based on a long relationship that began almost two centuries ago, when in 1840 Alfred de Musset looked at the “stories in stamps” that He had popularized Rodolphe Töpffer to tell with humor the frustrating love affairs between the singer Pauline Garcia and the writer and Hispanic writer Louis Viardot. It is true that since that founding ‘Mariage de Pauline Garcia avec Louis Viardot’ the genre has not been lavished excessively, but it did not stop appearing in different forms and from very different perspectives: in the 1930s, Henry Kiyama had in ‘El manga de the four immigrants’ his experiences as an immigrant in the San Francisco of the twenties, giving way to the autobiography in the comic strip, while the biography expanded with ease already in the fifties through series that did not hide their encyclopedic vocation, such as the remembered ‘Vidas illustres’, by the Mexican publishing house Novaro. From the sixties, the autobiography will be consolidated as the genre with the longest journey, first from Japan through the work of the first authors of ‘gekiga’ (dramatic image, in Japanese), Shinji Nagashima, Yoshihary Tsuge, Shinichi Abe or Tadao Tsuge, and later in the West with the American ‘underground’ comic, which works above all from a visual and symbolic development that easily generates a current of empathy and reflection in reading, with Carlos Giménez as one of its most important pioneers. with ‘Paracuellos’. Authors such as Justin Green, Spain Rodriguez, Robert Crumb or Harvey Pekar lay the foundations for a way of narrating one’s own life that will have a definitive accolade in the eighties with works such as ‘Maus’, by Art Spiegelman; ‘Pompeo’, by Andrea Pazienza; ‘Alec’, by Eddie Campbell, or ‘Story of a girl’, by Phoebe Gloeckner. Fundamental works to understand the expansion of the genre that would become popular at the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st with the graphic novels of David B, Marjane Satrapi, Edmond Baudoin, Zeina Abirached, Craig Thompson, Guy Delisle, Lynda Barry, Alison Bechdel or Jeffrey Brown. The works of these authors establish a new way of narrating life, which will soon be transferred beyond their own to the narration of the future of others, breaking the traditional dialectic of gender between objectivity and subjectivity. The biographical comic abandons the more linear didacticism to take advantage of the metaphorical capacity of the drawing, which allows both the most historicist approach and the most personal reading, passing through the pedagogical intention from a truly boiling diversity.
