Detail of a cartoon from ‘Yo soy Maria Callas’, by Vanna Vinci, edited by Planeta Cómic.

They all thought. Her mother, her first singing teacher, directors, critics, co-stars and, of course, her two husbands. However, perhaps no one really knew who Maria Callas was. Not even herself. “He barely let me know”, confesses the diva towards the end of I am Maria Callas (Comic Planet), by Vanna Vinci, a 184-page journey between ovations and pain. By now, the reader has already listened to everyone around him. Who loved her, hated her, envied her or used her. He has seen the triumphs and falls of an extraordinary career. But now, in the center of a black sheet, the singer has been left alone. Tired, she rests her head on her hands, as in one of her most famous photographs. And he adds: “A legend? What is a legend? Deep down, I think I was just a human being ”.

Vinci says he was looking for just that. “I tried to exclude the part related to music, because I don’t know anything about that. I wanted to get in touch with the person, ”says the author of the singer’s biography. A recipe similar to the one that María Herreros used to Georgia O’Keeffe (Astiberri), graphic novel dedicated to the avant-garde painter of flowers and skyscrapers: “I wanted to focus on her magnetic personality and how she faced the challenges in her life.” And not only: these days, more portraits of great 20th century creators are drawn in bookstores. Anaïs Nin in a sea of ​​lies (Garbuix Books), by Léonie Bischoff, part of the famous diaries of the writer to dive into her bravery and overflowing literature. On Eileen Gray. A house in the sun (Aloha), Charlotte Malterre-Barthes and Zosia Dzierżawska shed light on an eclipsed pioneer of modern architecture and design. Y The Three Lives of Hannah Arendt (Salamander Graphic), by Ken Krimstein, tells the story and ideas of a philosopher who always thought ahead of her time.

Page from ‘Georgia O’Keeffe’, by María Herreros, edited by Astiberri.

All, in fact, lived ahead of their time. One thing unites them: their talent transcended scandals and resistance. “Anaïs ventured into a territory that was presumably only male, that of sexuality, pleasure and desire. He wrote as a subject, and not as an object, on such a taboo subject ”, Bischoff muses. “The red thread that connects them is that, as much as they suffered pressures and social, professional or even marital problems, they have been at least to some extent free, like their brains”, adds Vinci, who has traced the life of Frida Kahlo or Tamara de Lempicka.

Although they also paid a price for being true to themselves. O’Keeffe regretted that her risky paintings were interpreted from a gender perspective. “He never wanted to represent anything, any movement. I wanted to be an artist, not a woman artist. It reminds us that, above all, action feminism is important, the one that begins at home, ”says Herreros. And only many years later did architectural manuals accept that Gray was brighter than many of his peers and that his E-1207 house was a design milestone.

A page from ‘Eileen Gray. A House in the Sun ‘, by Charlotte Malterre-Barthes and Zosia Dzierżawska, edited by Aloha.

The authors drawn also share a difficult relationship with men: from Martin Heidegger to Henry Miller, through Aristotle Onassis, husbands and lovers are an obsession, but also, often, an obstacle to success. “Anaïs Nin knew that men felt threatened by powerful women, so she always hid the parts of her that could hurt them. It is a feminine strategy that still exists in many cases, conscious or not ”, Bischoff considers. “Maria Callas was a tiger and, at the same time, a girl”, Vinci sums it up, who also narrates in the comic the artist’s stormy relationship with her body.

Perhaps to be at the height of such protagonists, the comics themselves have dared to break schemes. I am Maria Callas It is a long Greek tragedy, with a prologue, we are, exodus and a chorus of voices, from Pier Paolo Pasolini to Onassis, which accompanies the story of the diva. “I wanted it to get off the page and attack the reader. The comic allows you to create a very large world in a very small space. And it offers extreme freedom, ”says Vinci.

Bischoff, on the other hand, has outlined Anaïs Nin’s story with a multi-colored pencil. As many, he explains, as the “facets of his personality.” Georgia O’Keeffe relies much of his story to shadows, nuances and silences, while certain pages of Eileen Gray. A house in the sun They seem designed by the architect herself. Y The Three Lives of Hannah ArendtDespite a less surprising aesthetic, he plays at mixing the registers, ironically summarizing brainy philosophical theories or tragic events.

Cartoon from ‘The three lives of Hannah Arendt’, by Ken Krimstein, edited by Salamandra Graphic.

Behind the pages, yes, there is no revolutionary recipe. Rather, a method as old as it is effective: documentation. So much so that some of the works end with an inordinate bibliography. Krimstein confesses that he is still reading about Arendt, whom he considers immeasurable: “I think he was one of the most interesting, fascinating and provocative people in history.”

Vinci began with Jean-Jacques Hanine-Roussel’s colossal biography of Callas, followed by other books, adding dozens of documentaries and interviews, to reconstruct the voice of the diva and those around her. And Herreros had the support and knowledge of the experts from the Thyssen museum, the comic’s co-editor, in addition to the thousands of letters from O’Keeffe. So much so that he decided that the artist spoke only through what she left written. “She didn’t like anyone putting words in her mouth, because they often misunderstood her,” she adds.

The cartoonist believes that the example of so many iconic creators can serve as a model for many girls. Although he underlines: “It seems important to me to stop representing them in an idealized way and always in their youth, putting the focus on their beauty. It is not about canonizing them, but about allowing them to have their contradictions, to be real ”. Because today they have become legends. But they were, above all, human beings.

A cartoon from ‘Anaïs Nin in a sea of ​​lies’, by Léonie Bischoff, edited by Garbuix Books.