The five students who graduated from a secondary school in the province of Buenos Aires who were accused of throwing a young man out of a hotel window in Bariloche were charged with the crime of “attempted aggravated murder”.

The judge of guarantees Juan Pablo Laurence admitted this Tuesday the charges that the prosecutor Betiana Cendón made against the students who participated in the event that occurred last March 27 at the Pioneros Villa Huinid hotel in Bariloche.

As reported by the Diario de Río Negro, Laurence rejected the claim due to lack of competence alleged by the Juvenile Ombudsman Javier Ospital, who represents two defendants, with the support of the official defender Marcos Miguel, who assists the three accused graduates older than age.

The defense of the accused students was betting that Laurence would decline jurisdiction and that the case would be processed in a court in the province of Buenos Aires, where the five accused and the victim are domiciled.

However, at the hearing on Tuesday, Laurence dismissed the claim of incompetence raised by the defenders and admitted the accusation that the prosecution attributed to Dante Agustín Ramírez Aristiqui, Thiago Sebastián Birolo Rodríguez and Juan Ignacio Balbuena, all 18 years old, and two adolescents.

In this way, the prosecutor accused the five graduates of having attacked Ariel Román Medrano on March 27, inside room 1215 of the Pioneros Villa Huinid hotel.

According to the prosecution and the complaint, four of the defendants attacked Medrano with fists, who was knocked unconscious. Later, they threw the student out of the window of the room, located on the second floor of the hotel, into the internal courtyard..

At the hearing on Tuesday, one of the accused graduates declared, who denied that they had thrown Medrano out of the window. Even sources cited by the Río Negro newspaper indicated that the accused claimed that the victim had thrown himself out the window.

Faced with this statement, one of the lawyers asked that the three graduates of legal age be investigated for the crime of violation of the domicile. Laurence dismissed the request and admitted the accusation for the crime of attempted aggravated murder against the five graduates, who followed the hearing by zoom.