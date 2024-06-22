Granite, an ancient and noble material, is regaining prominence in the world of wine, offering new possibilities for the expression of wine. terroir and the creation of unique wines. Already in ancient times, civilizations such as the Romans and the Egyptians used granite vessels to ferment and store their wines. This ancient tradition has experienced a resurgence in recent years thanks to innovative winemakers who seek to enhance the expression of the terroir and the personality of their wines. But how much are there oenological reasons and how much are commercial arguments, a hook to seduce a consumer eager for novelties that contribute something different and surprising to the pleasant experience? The reality is that there is a little of everything.

Granite, a noble stone that, in Galicia, supports mansions, arbors and winepresses, is having an unexpected role in winemaking. In 2018, the Ánforum company began to market ovoid granite tanks that they surprisingly called stone barrels. A return to the wine roots that incorporates modern manufacturing techniques, which includes not only the now common egg shape, which favors the natural circulation of the wine and keeps the lees in suspension, but also new technologies to achieve its peculiar hollow stone structure. . The new fashion is already spreading through numerous areas and Denominations of Origin such as Rías Baixas, Rioja, Ribera del Duero, Priorat, Ribeira Sacra, Toro, Jerez, etc.

Deposits of granite, an igneous plutonic rock formed essentially by feldspar, quartz, mica and amphibole minerals in different proportions, have differences, as occurs with oak, depending on their origin, the location of the piece in the deposit, or the thickness and the vein of rock with which they are built. All this influences its oenological behavior. Their different shapes (ovoid, rectangular, open) allow several options in wine production in addition to traditional fermentation, such as macerations and, above all, aging on lees, which makes them particularly suitable for white wines when the aim is to respect and accentuate the imprint of the terroir and the organoleptic profile of the variety. Its porosity, similar to that of wood, allows for constant and controlled micro-oxygenation of the wine, which favors color stabilization, the integration of tannins and the development of more complex aromas, but without the impact of oak. On the other hand, granite maintains the temperature quite stable, without sudden oscillations, which is crucial during the fermentation and aging of the wine, in addition to providing saline nuances of the rock, which some call minerals.

On the other hand, granite tanks are significantly more expensive than stainless steel or cement tanks as they do not have a wide availability of the appropriate stone and are more difficult to handle by the manufacturer. Pros and cons that the consumer will ultimately evaluate based on the results. These five wines show that the quality can be high, the experience pleasant, but the cost high, with some happy exceptions.

TORRE PENELAS WHITE GRANITE 2020

Pure oenological aristocracy, not so much for the refined age of the Pazo Torre Penelas, one of the oldest in the Salnés valley, but for the quality of its Albariño grapes, some 40 years old, and the skillful use of ovoid granite tanks. made by winemaker Víctor Cortizo for its production and aging on lees for eight months. The wine offers an enveloping aromatic expression loaded with abundant ripe white fruit, with delicate floral cuttings, hints of weeds, and subtle notes of pastries. And in the mouth it offers a tasty farewell full of marine evocations. ·Phone: 938 177 400

·DO: Rias Baixas

·Guy: Crianza red, 12.5%

·Strains: albariño

·Price: 42.65 euros

·Punctuation: 9.7/10

PEDRANAI 2021

Santiago Roma is committed to signature wine that reflects the essence of Rías Baixas. His winery was created in 1997 in the farmhouse of his great-great-grandparents. But innovation plays a crucial role in his work, as demonstrated by this wine aged in a Galician granite amphora where grapes from old vines ferment, resting for seven months on their fine lees. Aroma of marked varietal character, endowed with abundant white fruit (apple), with notes of balsamic herbs, citrus peel, and wrapped by a light smoky touch. Tasty, fatty, finishes with a fresh saline flavor. ·Phone: 679 469 218

·DO: Rias Baixas

·Guy: white breeding, 12.5%

·Strains: albariño

·Price: 60 euros

·Punctuation: 9.6/10

ÀNIMA DE L’AVI ARRUFÍ 2023

Celler Piñol, the family winery founded in 1947, located in Batea (Tarragona), is the best expression of Garnacha Blanca from its old vines that are more than 60 years old, planted on calcareous honeycomb soils (fossil dune) more than 60 years ago. . It is made and aged on its lees for seven months, half in an egg-shaped cement tank, and the other half in granite. Aroma rich in dominant fruity notes, with citrus tones, floral and wild herbal hints, and saline hints. Tasty, fatty, in the mouth it shows all its powerful character with elegance and a long finish. ·Phone: 977 430 505

·DO: Terra Alta

·Guy: young white, 14.5%

·Strains: white grenache

·Price: 20 euros

·Punctuation: 9.3/10

PEÑA EL GATO GRANITE 2022

Juan Carlos Sancha, a small Rioja winegrower and winemaker from Baños de Río Tobía, with just 24 hectares, is big on innovative projects and unique initiatives in a world of large wineries and strong wine traditionalism. He was the first to make a Rioja red wine in a granite jar with Grenache vines planted in 1917. The wine remains on its lees for 11 months. Good concentration of somewhat boozy black fruit aromas with a slight menthol note and floral hints. Tasty, with a soft but firm structure, it has a final aftertaste of liquorous fruit. ·Phone: 639 216 011

·DOCa: Rioja

·Guy: Crianza red, 15%

·Strains: grenache

·Price: 20 euros

·Punctuation: 9.2+/10

ADEGA VELLA MATER GRANITE 2022

The colleiteiro Jorge Feijoo has a beautiful stone winery from the 12th century with impressive views of the Sil River, and almost 13 hectares of native varieties such as the white Albariño, Godello, Treixadura and Loureira, grown on terraces with a 67% inclination. With the first two he makes this unique wine, aged for eight months in ovoid granite tanks. Fragrant aroma of fleshy fruit, floral, herbaceous and pastry notes, and incisive citrus freshness. Tasty, consistent, but with an agile and substantial finish with an expressive and vibrant fruity aftertaste. ·Phone: 606 807 897

·DO: Ribeira Sacra

·Guy: white breeding, 14.5%

·Strains: albariño and godello

·Price: 30 euros

·Punctuation: 9.2/10

