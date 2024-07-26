They allegedly lured at least five girls with the excuse of making photo and film shoots, then they sexually exploited them. For this reason, in the province of Cuneo, the owner of a modeling agency and one of his collaborators were arrested on charges of sexual violence (one of the two was placed under house arrest).

The contested facts date back to the period between April 2023 and February 2024. We are in the areas of Alba and Braidese. The two men allegedly lured at least five young women by proposing that they participate in an awareness campaign to fight violence against women. Then, however, the abuses began, even in groups.

Five girls, all adults, have filed a complaint, but investigators suspect that other women have also suffered the same treatment. “The feeling is that this is just the tip of the iceberg. If there are other girls who have suffered violence or abuse, they must come forward and report it: we are available,” said the chief prosecutor of Asti, Biagio Mazzeo.

The precautionary measures were taken this morning, Friday 26 July. In the next few days there will be preliminary interrogations of the two suspects.

The investigation – the Asti Prosecutor’s Office reports – is only just beginning.

