Copyrights for books written by the pope emeritus will go to the Ratzinger Foundation, and personal belongings will be distributed among assistants and friends. Notes and personal letters were destroyed. Five German cousins ​​of Pope Benedict XVI are the heirs to the money the pontiff saved in his accounts. On the other hand, the copyright of his books will go to the Ratzinger Foundation, and his personal belongings will be distributed among assistants and friends, as he himself left in writing.

Benedict XVI died on December 31 of last year, aged 95. In 2013, he became the first pope to resign in 600 years and has since been called pope emeritus.

Information about the heirs was revealed by Monsignor Georg Gänswein, personal secretary of Benedict XVI during all the years of his pontificate and who continued to serve the pope emeritus after his resignation.

“I thought there were two relatives, two cousins, but there are five”, said the German archbishop to some press vehicles after a mass celebrated on Sunday (19/03), in Rome.

The heirs, however, could forego receiving the money because – according to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera – “they would run the risk of being involved in an action for compensation initiated in Germany against Benedict XVI on the accusation of not having interfered in the case. of a pedophile priest when he was Archbishop of Munich between 1977 and 1982”.

Gänswein pointed out that the inheritance is not a millionaire, just what is left in the bank account, since the personal assets of the pope emeritus “will all be donated”.

“The rest of his personal objects, from watches to pens, from paintings to liturgical furniture, were included in a meticulously compiled list by Benedict XVI before he died. No one has been forgotten: collaborators, secretaries, seminarians, students, drivers, parish priests and friends,” said Gänswein, according to this Monday’s edition of Il Messaggero.

“What has to do with books, what has to do with his intellectual work, is already clear”, he added.

The rights to the works remain with the Vatican, and a part will go to the Joseph Ratzinger Vatican Foundation, created in 2010, which is what truly constitutes the important legacy of Benedict XVI, with authentic bestsellers such as the volumes dedicated to the life of Jesus .

Gänswein also explained that, on Ratzinger’s own orders, he destroyed all personal notes and letters, and some were sent to the Regensburg foundation.

“A feather? Yes, I told him that too, but he gave me this indication: there is no going back. There are no more unpublished writings”, he revealed.

Gänswein worked with Benedict XVI for nearly 20 years – before, during and after his pontificate. Since 2013, he has also been Prefect of the Pontifical Household.

In 2020, Pope Francis gave Gänswein leave of absence so that he could devote himself entirely to assisting Benedict XVI. In Vatican circles, there is speculation that the archbishop could leave Rome soon and become an ambassador.

