In the Gaza Strip, at least five people were killed during airdrops of humanitarian aid. About it reports Al Hadath TV channel.

While parachuting, some parachute lines became tangled and the bales fell at high speed onto a crowd of Palestinians waiting for food to land in northern Gaza. Transport aircraft from the air forces of Jordan, Egypt, the United States, France, the Netherlands and Belgium participate in such humanitarian missions. The cargo of which aircraft was poorly prepared is not disclosed.

On February 29, the Israel Defense Forces reported that dozens of Palestinians were killed during the delivery of humanitarian aid in the northern Gaza Strip. People were killed and injured in stampedes and truck collisions.