July is positioned to be a great month in the industry video game. Some of the most anticipated releases of the year will be available in just a few days, but we will also see interesting proposals from the most important teams in the field at the moment. Thus, We share a list with the five releases that you simply cannot miss in July 2024.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – July 2.

The fifth paid expansion for Square Enix’s acclaimed MMORPG is just days away, and it’s being positioned as the game of the summer for many. dawntrail, players travel to Tural, a continent across the sea, to participate in a succession rite to determine the next leader of Tulliyollal. For all fans of this installment, you will not only be able to enjoy a completely new region, but additional missions, an entertaining story, and more jobs to experiment with the available combat system. Remember, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on July 2.

Zenless Zone Zero (PC, PS5, iOS, Android) – July 4th.

After the success they were Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star RailmiHoYo is back with an action RPG that once again shows us the talent of the Chinese studio to experiment with different genres. Here, the player takes the role of a Proxy, a character who helps others explore the hostile alternate dimensions called Hollows. Our goal is to form a team and defeat Ethereal. As an action game, we will be able to create devastating combos depending on the allies available in each fight. Being a miHoYo game, we can also expect microtransactions and a gacha system. Remember, Zenless Zone Zero It will arrive on PlayStation 5, PC, iOS and Android on July 4.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate (Switch) – July 17.

While this title originally came to Apple Arcade, console players will finally have the chance to experience this Ninja Turtles adventure. This is a cooperative roguelike, which is positioned as an experience that all fans of the series must experience. When Shredder kidnaps Splinter, mysterious portals simultaneously appear throughout New York. While April and Metalhead analyze the recovered artifacts for clues, the Turtles fight to get their father back from the clutches of the Foot Clan. Remember, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on July 17.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (Switch) – July 18.

Nintendo has no plans to leave Switch users without any exclusives for next month. This installment presents us with different challenges inspired by classic NES games, where we have to complete several objectives as quickly as possible. Players receive specific grades for completing these challenges based on how quickly they finished them, and receive coins to unlock new challenges. Inspired by the real Nintendo World Championships tournaments, this installment gives us the opportunity to become champions without leaving our home, and all in companies of up to eight players. Remember, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition coming to Nintendo Switch on July 18.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – July 19.

Capcom is back with a brand new property, which will give us the chance to experience an action game with elements of tower defense and strategy, with an aesthetic inspired by Japanese culture. Here, the player takes control of Soh, who is tasked with protecting a divine maiden, named Yoshiro, who must purge and cleanse the villages of pollution and bring peace back to the legendary Mount Kafuku. This is an interesting proposition that could very well be the start of a new franchise for the creators of Resident Evil. Remember, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess It will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on July 19.

These are the five biggest releases of July, but they are not the only ones. There are multiple titles that will be released for the first time, and others that will receive ports. However, this selection is made up of experiences that you cannot miss. In related topics, here you can check our review of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Likewise, this is our review of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble.

Author’s Note:

From this selection, the titles that I most look forward to are Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate. These are games I’ve been looking forward to since their reveal, and it’s nice to see that they’re finally just a few days away.

Via: Atomix