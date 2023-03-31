March not only stirs its tail, it is also the month that news editors have to pay a little more attention. April is coming and he also doesn’t just do what he wants. Worldwide, companies and all conceivable industries are responding to April 1 or April fools. There are also April 1 jokes with cars, although car manufacturers are taking it a bit easier this year.

In 2021 we were even able to make a first and second part of April 1 jokes. GMA then released a Back to the Futureversion of the V12 engine and Volkswagen presented the WaterPolo. Perhaps car brands have agreed to actually post the jokes on April 1. That is why there are also some doubts. In case you come across some more April 1 jokes? Please forward them!

Tesla GigaBeer

There can be no doubt about the first in the list. Tesla will launch its own Tesla beer on March 31. The recipe is simple: take water, barley, yeast and something called ‘cyber hops’. You could also turn into a Cyborg by drinking the GigaBeer. By the way, Giga does not refer to the size of the bottle. That is good for only 330 milliliters of beer. Maybe the price of 89 euros has something to do with it?

Audi flower on airbag

The Flemish branch of Audi has conducted research into the wishes of Belgians in the interior of cars. It turns out: 24 percent want more nature in the car. ‘That can be arranged’, says Audi Belgium. They plant a flower on the dashboard and also conveniently add the Audi logo. A little less convenient is the location of the plant. It is located right above the airbag.

Roundabouts on the Zandvoort circuit

The Dutch engineering company Prommenz has been approached by F1 to ‘build circular roundabouts’ on the circuit. They start with that on the circuit in Zandvoort. The intention is that there will be three roundabouts on the circuit on the dunes. The first banked corner turns into the Hugenholtz roundabout next to the Rob Slotemaker roundabout and the Hans Ernst roundabout. This should make overtaking easier.

Nissan Skyline GT-R R32EV

Here is the first doubt. Perhaps we are also overcome with emotion because we want so badly that it is not a joke. Nissan recently shared a video announcing the Nissan GT-R R32EV. That should indicate a fully electric Skyline GT-R in the form of an R32. The thing is; the exhaust is still visible. And audible. It is possible that the exhaust acts as a speaker. Let’s beg we’re wrong and this cup doesn’t belong on this list.

F1 steering wheel in your car

We are also not entirely sure about this F1 steering wheel in a normal car, because it would be quite possible. In any case, you are looking at the Simrep Engineering P9XX. It is not really practical, but you can read more about that in the entire article about an F1 steering wheel in a real car. The steering wheel now costs 2,200 euros. Later the price rises to 2,499 euros.