The Internet is huge; it’s like a top hat from which rabbits keep coming out endlessly, and this is true for the better and for the worse. We are now going to focus on the first, and that is that there are a large number of free services on the web that can be very useful. Don’t have Photoshop at a given moment and want to retouch a photo? No problem. Do you want to know if that link that you received by email is reliable or fraudulent? Either.

The disseminator Tessa Davis has met on Twitter some of the best services, and his entry has gone viral. We are going to review some of the proposed solutions and incorporate others that may be of great interest to any user at any given time.

VirusTotal, or how to unmask a fraudulent link

Cyber ​​attacks using the technique of phishing They continue to grow exponentially and hackers, who use the technique of supplanting the identity of the sender, are increasingly real in their actions. How to know if we are being attacked through a link without clicking on it? VirusTotal It is a completely free service that checks with a multitude of antivirus provider databases if the link that is entered is reliable or, on the contrary, fraudulent. The advantage of this service is that it is fed, in real time, from a multitude of sources, so reliability is very high. To use it, simply access the link and enter the website received by email, which will have previously been copied with the right mouse button.

LunaPic, the perfect solution to remove background from photos

On many occasions, photographs are received in which a background appears that you want to avoid, either because more people come out or simply because they aesthetically spoil the content. How clean up a photograph without resorting to the services of a Photoshop professional? Fortunately, the web and its depths come to the rescue: LunaPic is a powerful photo editor with which, after a couple of clicks, any background can be removed. To do this, all you have to do is import a photo from the service and click on the “Background removal tool” function that will appear on it.

PrivNote, the solution to send notes that destroy themselves and leave no trace

Lovers of privacy will welcome a service like PrivNote, which allows you to send notes that self-destruct once they are opened. The idea could not be simpler and, at the same time, effective: you access the web and type the note you want to send; Once this is done, the system generates a unique link that, once opened, is deleted along with the note. We now go with some observations to take into account: the text is generated encrypted and the decryption key is found in the link itself, so that no one other than the recipient can access it. However, the service warns that the link can be opened by anyone who receives it and that it is not responsible for the content of the text. In any case, by clicking on “Show options” you can set a password and the exact moment in which the note is destroyed (if after being read, or after some time).

JustWatch, so as not to get lost in the mess of the series

Not so long ago, Spain stood with little house on the prairie either 1,2,3: with two television channels the offer practically ended there. Now, however, the possibilities of entertaining yourself by watching series are so many and so varied that it is very difficult not only to know what to watch, but also to keep track of the episodes watched. On the other hand, since there are several streaming platforms, the ideal is to have a service that includes all of them and is constantly updated, and this is precisely what it does JustWatch. This platform is like a Google of the series and has algorithms that suggest interesting content for the user, knowing their profile and consumption habits. The user will be able to configure which streaming platforms they are subscribed to, and from that point on, the algorithm will begin to suggest series included in them, and also to report new chapters or series.

10minutemail, a disposable email address

Signing up for new internet services implies, in the vast majority of cases, paying an expensive toll: revealing our email address. If the service to which one is going to subscribe is serious and respectful of the legislation, the only thing the user is exposed to is receiving some electronic communication at said address. However, it can also happen that our email is sold to different service providers and the spam nightmare begins. In any case, if it is clear that the email address is only required on a timely basis and to register a service, it is best that it be disposable, that is, to be used and thrown away. 10minutemail It offers just that, an email address so temporary that it will only be valid for ten minutes (although the term can be extended later). In this period of time, you can access the inbox (to validate access to a service), but after this time, the email address will disappear forever.

