Real Valladolid comb the market in search of finding the ideal striker who can replace Marcos André. The pucelanos value different profiles to further expand the possibilities: from players who could be indisputable starters to another type of more humble player, in search of minutes, but who would come to complement the pucelana front formed right now by Weissman and Guardiola. In this way the list of tips that interest is long. In it, among others, are Carlos Fernández, Fernando Llorente, Carlos Bacca, Jon Bautista or Kenan Kodro.

The Pucelano interest in Carlos Fernandez. The Sevilla striker could leave, in Nervión they would want him to be transferred to make cash, but the option of him going to Real Sociedad, which would pay 14 million, has been turned off due to the difficulty of William José being transferred, since the Brazilian He will not go to Atlético de Madrid, a condition that seemed indispensable. He has played five games, 143 minutes, and has not seen the door. The more days that pass, the closer the end of the market approaches, the more likely the people of Pucelan are to arrive, but in the Blanquivioleta entity they are not optimistic.

Another of the players on the pucelana list is Fernando llorente. The Riojan does not play anything for Napoles, he has only played 49 minutes, although he did play the last two games of Serie A. He fits what the Pucelana entity is looking for, but will have many girlfriends and according to sources consulted by AS in Italy, even that on the 20th the Neapolitans do not play the final of the Super Cup against Juve, the outputs will not be determined. Real Valladolid has him on their list and awaits his opportunity, but is aware that it is complicated.

The Colombian player Carlos Bacca is another of the footballers who like in the offices of Zorrilla. Already in summer there were talks for his signings and now interest has returned. The Villarreal forward has played just 192 minutes, spread over 10 games this season, two as a starter, and has not seen the door. The possibility that he will leave the yellow team is real, but that he ends up in Valladolid does not seem easy either.

Jon Bautista, a Real Sociedad player, is another footballer on the list. The SER in Valladolid told yesterday that the forward of the San Sebastian team is on the wish list. He can be one of the most accessible because he is the third striker for Real and his salary will not be prohibitive. He has played in 10 games, 169 minutes, without having scored. Several Second Division teams have asked about him, but he has always denied his departure, also the club, betting on continuing in Anoeta since the Basques play three competitions and on April 4 they will play the final of the Copa del Rey last season against Athletic. Next week Real will have a Cup in Córdoba and a Blue and White elimination could open the doors to Pucela, but it does not seem the preferred option, nor more feasible today.

Finally, in this list of five the Athletic player appears, Kenan kodro, is another of the footballers who are on the Pucelana list. The Bosnian, with a Spanish passport, did not have much for Gaizka Garitano, he only played three games scoring a goal, but the arrival of Marcelino to the San Mamés bench may give him more opportunities considering that he only has Villalibre, although he can also play there Iñaki Williams. If it comes out, Valladolid has it listed as an option.