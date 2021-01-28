Groups of people wait for a Covid-19 test in the Dominican Republic. Orlando Barría / EFE

Five former Latin American presidents have met this Wednesday online to close the V International Forum of Santo Domingo, organized by International IDEA and the Global Foundation for Democracy and Development (Funglode), which was held for two days, on Tuesday and Wednesday. In a meeting whose main objective has been to take the pulse of Latin America at the beginning of this 2021, Fernando Henrique Cardoso (Brazil), Laura Chinchilla (Costa Rica), Ernesto Samper (Colombia), Carlos Mesa (Bolivia) and Leonel Fernández (Republic Dominicana) have reflected and projected the new Latin American reality in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic and the bet has been unanimous: no country in Latin America will save itself from the health and economic crisis facing the region. Integration, therefore, appears as the only possible way to face deep complexities, according to the five ex-presidents.

“We will march together or we will not march,” said Brazilian Cardoso in a panel moderated by Daniel Zovatto, regional director of International IDEA for Latin America and the Caribbean, an intergovernmental organization that supports sustainable democracy around the world, with regional headquarters in Santiago de Chile. “The pandemic forces a feeling that is not solidarity in the Christian sense, but more than that: effective bonding between people. Either we get out of the complication the world is experiencing together or we are not going to come out on top, “said Cardoso, referring to health, but also to economic-financial problems.

For the former president, who led Brazil between 1995 and 2003, the most natural link for the countries of the region is Latin America and his country has a “responsibility” in terms of integration. “Everything depends a lot on the leadership of people and countries,” which exemplified the role being played by the new president of the United States, Joe Biden, whose management will have important effects at the Latin American level, according to Cardoso. The Brazilian aimed the darts at his own country: “Unfortunately, in the case of Brazil, there is a lack of those who have the capacity to exercise leadership and have a feeling for the regional community. What has been done in recent years in terms of the construction of instruments of rapprochement has not penetrated the hearts of those who now rule the country, ”said Cardoso. “Hopefully it is possible that other countries do not have the same disease as Brazilians, surrounded by a kind of fever for our things. We must be able to understand that the world is very complicated, “said the former president.

In the forum organized by Funglode, which promotes the strengthening of democracy, based in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Leonel Fernández made a call not to fall into a paralyzing pessimism in the region, for which he encouraged to seek the light instead of keep cursing the dark. For the former president of the Dominican Republic who ruled his country in two periods, between 1996 and 2000 and 2004 and 2012, after the pandemic we should not go back to the past, but rather reinvent and rethink both the region and democracy, which should be inclusive, resilient, new generation and better quality. “It is a global problem and, therefore, there must be a global solution. It is a mistake to think that there may be an isolated Latin American solution to this problem, ”said Fernández, current president of the Funglode. “I suggest that the former presidents who have met in this virtual forum and other democratic former presidents of regional and international prestige take up the cause of a global response for Latin America and the Caribbean,” proposed the Dominican.

In an area of ​​the planet where interregional trade is at 10%, while in Europe it is 50% and in Asia it is 60%, the Costa Rican Laura Chinchilla refused to settle for a “mediocre” solution to the crisis and once again postpone pending reforms in Latin America. “If the structural changes that our economies require are not adopted, the eventual boom that it may come again from the prices of raw materials, given the growth that is projected in China, return to play a placebo and again no measures are taken based on productivity and innovation, “said the former president of Costa Rica between 2010 and 2014.

Bolivian Carlos Mesa spoke that this moment represents “an opportunity.” “And the concept of opportunity has to do with the awareness of the moment we are living in, which has the challenge of health and the economy,” said the ex-president, who wondered if the countries that on September 11, 2001 signed the The Inter-American Democratic Charter would be signed today under the same conditions. “The process that comes from now on forces us to integration, to shared responses,” said the former president who governed Bolivia between 2003 and 2005 and who ran for another election in 2019. “A fund that helps us get out of this pothole, which has to do with the presence of international multilateral organizations linked to Latin America –equivalent in rank to the IMF, IDB, CAP or World Bank– that must be raised from the region, “proposed Mesa, accepting a proposal from the Dominican Fernández. “Common elements and a minimum common denominator must be established [entre los países de la región]”.

The former president criticized, therefore, “the political leaders who remain entrenched in a radical ideologism, in a ‘you are with me or you are against me’ (…) that they are doing profound damage to Latin America.” The Central American Integration System (SICA), Mercosur, CELAC or Unasur should serve as platforms to analyze the pending challenges, according to the Bolivian. “There has to be a common design for the future. Understand that globalization implies that the processes of individual countries, regional blocks of Latin American integration cannot dispense with the evidence of science, technology and innovation as fundamental aspects ”, he assured.

On the baptized panel New Latin American reality, reflections and projections, former President Samper –who ruled Colombia between 1994 and 1998– commented on a fresh example of integration: the agreement between Argentina and Mexico with the AstraZeneca-Oxford laboratory to manufacture vaccines in Latin America through a scientific-business consortium of Mexican companies and Argentina, as announced today by the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, during his visit to Chile. “It is what we must understand as integration”, reflected Samper. “It is not just about mobility of things and services, but about people. We cannot live the same as we had before the pandemic: we must rethink the region ”.