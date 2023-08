A road movie to savor the pleasure of travel, of the border, to experience the thrill of freedom, of independence, but also to break down prejudices, or simply to tell about a friendship or a change of life. A on the road it can be many things. Thelma and Louise, Green Book with Viggo Mortensen, Cry Macho Of Clint Eastwoodthe legendary Easy Rider And The motorcycle diaries: five titles that go beyond the road.