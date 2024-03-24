Since 2008, the year the club was acquired by Abu Dhabi United Group, Manchester City fans have become accustomed to seeing world-class stars arrive in each transfer market. Some of these hires have passed unnoticed by the Citizens.
Before this year, the Manchester team's signings were much more modest. Several of these transfers were forgettable. Below we list five elements who wore the Manchester City shirt, but who did not leave their mark on the club.
The Mexican forward signed with the Citizens in January 2008, after being loaned by Ukrainian side Shaktar Donetsk. Nery's performance was declining and his one-year stay in Manchester was, at best, gray. He only played eight games with this squad.
The Danish goalkeeper had the best moments of his career with Leicester City. But did you know that he trained in the Manchester City youth team? In total he played 10 games for the Citizens, eight in the Premier League, one in the UEFA Cup and one more in the EFL Cup.
The Canadian/English footballer lived the best moments of his career with Bayern Munich and Manchester United. In August 2011 he made the decision to leave Old Trafford to sign with the Citizens, the Red Devils' regional rival. Hargreaves only played one season for the celestial club and retired in July 2012. He only played four games for this club.
The Brazilian full-back is best remembered for his time at Celta de Vigo and FC Barcelona. In 2009, after five years with the Blaugranas, he signed with the Citizens. A year later he retired as a professional player. With this team he only played 15 games.
The Bulgarian striker covered the league during his career. His good time in Lecce made Fiorentina notice him and then he played with Juventus. In mid-2007, Bojinov arrived at Manchester City before he was a billionaire. He played with this squad for a couple of years before returning to Italy with Parma. He played 12 games and scored one goal.
