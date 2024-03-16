TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, a historic club in Germany, faces Stuttgart today on matchday 26 of the Bundesliga. This will be a match in the high table of the classification, and the visitors are third this season, and the locals, who we are going to talk about today, are seventh and having a great campaign. It is true that they have only won 2 of the last 5 games, but even so, they continue to dream of reaching Europe.
And to do this they would need players of the level that we are going to talk about now that they have already had, but you may not remember that they were here:
The Brazilian Roberto Firmino came from his native country to Europe to join the ranks of a Hoffenheim team that knew how to welcome him and transform him into someone loved by the entire continent. Currently, he is the club's fourth leading scorer with 49 goals in 153 games.
The former midfielder for Bayern Munich and the Brazilian national team was also in the German team. His career in the Bundesliga did not end there, since as mentioned, he was also at Bayern, and then at Wolfsburg.
Current Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton also joined the team for a year before moving to Rapid Vienna. He is now known for being part of one of the best teams in England, but he already left his magic for the Bundesliga in the 15/16 season.
The current Real Madrid center back became famous for his deployment at Bayern Munich, but many fewer remember how he took his first steps on a loan at Hoffenheim when he was still playing as a full-back in the Bundesliga.
And finally, although some may not remember, the central defender of Dortmund or Bayern again, he was also the central defender of our Hoffenheim until the 16/17 season, and that was the quarry from which he came, and the team that saw him grow.
