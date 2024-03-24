Bayer Leverkusen has stolen the front pages of the newspapers this season. The team led by Xabi Alonso is very close to winning the Bundesliga title, breaking several records along the way.
Throughout its history, the Aspirin group has had great figures such as Rudi Völler, Michael Ballack, Stefan Kießling, Arturo Vidal, Toni Kroos, Charles Aránguiz, Julian Brandt, Kai Havertz, Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández, Simon Rolfes, Karim Bellarabi, Lucas Alario, Dimitar Berbatovamong others.
Below we present five players who, on the other hand, you did not remember played for Bayer Leverkusen.
Andrés Guardado, without a doubt, is one of the most outstanding Mexican players of recent decades. The 'Little Prince' had a great career at Deportivo La Coruña, PSV and Real Betis, but did you remember that he was part of Bayer Leverkusen? In January 2014, Valencia loaned the then Mexican winger to the Aspirinas team. There he was used as a winger. His journey on this team only lasted five months. He only played seven games.
For many, Landon Donovan is the best player in United States history. However, the original 'Captain America' did not have a great time in European football. After training at IMG Bradenton in the United States, Donovan joined the Bayer Leverkusen youth team in mid-1999. In July 2000 he was called up to the first team, but did not find the expected continuity. He was later loaned to San José and in April 2005 he signed permanently with the LA Galaxy. He only played nine games for Bayer Leverkusen.
The German/American midfielder signed with Leverkusen in January 2004. Just one year later, he went on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt and signed permanently with this team in July 2005. In total he played nine games for this club.
Henrique is considered one of the worst signings in Barcelona history. The Brazilian midfielder joined the Blaugrana team from Desportivo Brasil in July 2008 and a few days later he was loaned to Leverkusen. With the Aspirinas team he only played one year: he was a starter, although his performance was not superlative.
The Polish striker is known for his current career at Juventus and his time at teams such as Ajax, Napoli and Olympique de Marseille. However, Milik had a brief spell at Leverkusen. He joined this squad in January 2013 from Górnik Zabrze. Just seven months later, the player was loaned to FC Augsburg. In mid-2014, he was loaned to Ajax. In mid-2015 he was bought by the Amsterdam team. He only played eight duels with this squad.
#footballers #didn39t #remember #played #Bayer #Leverkusen
Leave a Reply