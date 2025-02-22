The air fryer has quickly become a basic element of the kitchen. Often promoted as a healthier way to prepare meals, this small appliance It circulates hot air To cook food quickly and uniformly, while using less oil. In addition, it is generally more energetically more efficient than a conventional oven.

But not all foods are suitable for using the air fryer. Poppy O’Toolecook and author of books about this small appliance, reveals what we should not use in our apparatus in an article published by the Daily Mail.

Wet masses

You never cook anything that is covered with A wet dough in an air fryer. “To cook, the heat of hot oil is needed, instead of the heat without contact of an air fryer,” explains O’Toole. “Otherwise, only one disaster and a slightly crispy mass are obtained,” he says.

Dishes with sauces

The dry air fryer atmosphere It is not suitable for cooking anything with sauces or liquids, even if an oven suitable source is used. Poppy O’Toole warns that trying to cook boloñesa sauce or soup could damage our kitchen apparatus, since the liquid will generate steam and condensation.

Raw rice and pastes

Foods like him rice and pasta crack and burn When they cook dry. Both ingredients need to absorb water (or a different type of liquid) to cook, which, as Poppy O’Toole points out, should not be done in the air fryer.

Another thing is when rice or paste are already cooked: you can use the air fryer to Heat a little lasagna from the previous night or if you have some risotto left over.

Foods in skewers

Be careful when Cook skewers or morunos skewers With metal skewers. “When something is taken out of the oven, you have to use a kitchen glove. But when something is taken out of the air fryer, you just have to take the handle,” Poppy O’Toole Razona. “Sometimes we forget that everything is hot here, so you have to make sure you use the right equipment,” says the author.

Foods with too much oil

You cannot use your air fryer as a deep fat fryer. “It’s too powerful for so much fat,” Poppy O’Toole explains, “and the oil will end at the bottom of the drawer and start moving and burning.” Instead, it suggests using an added oil with a spray or a brush.