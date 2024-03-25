The Brazilian team will be one of the teams that the Spanish team will face in this national team break in March. The friendly match will take place next Tuesday the 26th at 9:30 p.m. at the Bernabéu. The last time they met was in the final of the Confederations Cup that Brazil won in 2013.
Below we will leave you with five curiosities that you may not have known about the Brazil team:
Neymar is the all-time top scorer for the Brazil National Team with 79 goals in 127 games. The Brazilian forward achieved this record that Pelé had, in the match he played against Bolivia in the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
Despite its reputation for fun and high-quality players, Brazil is the sixth nation, tied with England, with the most players winning a Ballon d'Or.
To date, there have been 21 editions of the World Cup, and Brazil has been in all of them, also being the team that has won this tournament the most times. In 2022 the canarinha will also be in Qatar continuing with this record.
Along with Spain, Brazil is the only team that has won the World Cup outside its continent, and in addition, unlike the Spanish, it has managed to do so on three occasions, in Sweden in 1958, in the USA in 1994 and in Japan/Korea in 2002.
Over time, football is a sport that has become standardized and played in a more or less similar way. In the past, Brazil surprised the European powers with its football inherited from the street and full of filigree, which led them to nickname their style as “nice game“Currently Brazil is what the canons dictate, but its players always have strongholds of that style marked by individual talent.
