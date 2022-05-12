The United States this Thursday (12) exceeded the number, unimaginable two years ago, of one million deaths from covid-19, thus becoming the first country to cross the barrier, although experts warn that the real balance is probably higher.

Here are five things to know about the pandemic in the United States:

– Scary numbers –

The coronavirus has already killed more than a million Americans, an average of nearly one person in 330 in the country: one of the highest death rates in developed countries (against about 1 in 379 in the UK or 1 in 455 in France).

In total, more than 203,000 children have lost a parent or guardian in the United States, according to a study that highlights the “profound impact” of the pandemic on American youth.

At the height of the omicron wave, the country recorded more than 800,000 daily cases on average, for a total of more than 82 million infections.

But the number is likely understated, due in part to the lack of available tests at the start of the pandemic and the success of self-tests now, which are not systematically reported to authorities.

– NY, epicenter of the first wave –

If the pandemic first hit the western United States, New York, the country’s cultural capital located on the east coast, soon received the full impact of the virus.

The city that never sleeps has become a ghost town, with its dead piled up in refrigerated trucks and deserted arteries. The wealthier inhabitants abandoned it, while the less privileged confined themselves.

The Big Apple, which is still traumatized, has more than 40,000 Covid-19 deaths to date, most during the first wave in spring 2020.

– Vaccines developed at full speed –

Criticized for his slow reaction and the way he initially played down the scale of the catastrophe, former President Donald Trump later helped develop a vaccine by launching the “Warp speed” initiative.

The operation consisted of pumping billions of dollars of public money into vaccine research, allowing pharmaceutical companies to carry out their expensive clinical trials.

The result was that the first vaccines – from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – were authorized by the US drug agency in mid-December, less than a year after the first cases were reported in China.

– Masks –

In the United States, a highly polarized country, few social issues have divided as much as masks and vaccines.

Between progressives who advocate physical distancing, face masks and injections, and conservatives who reject any interference by the authorities in their individual freedoms, the battle has reached the top of the state, with a Trump who barely accepts putting on a mask and a champion Joe Biden. of vaccination.

From schools to planes to businesses, the mask issue has sparked countless disputes, sometimes even leading to gunfire.

In the latest episode to date, a Trump-appointed Florida judge in April suspended the mandatory wearing of a mask on public transportation, a decision contested by the government.

– High again –

The contagion rate in the United States is rising again, possibly due to subvariants of the omicron.

While it was 25,000 daily cases in March, the country now records an average of 78,000 cases, according to the main American health agency.