Five new factories and workshops for the production of goods for children will appear in Russia in three years. This was told to Izvestia in the Ministry of Industry and Trade. There will be made children’s dishes, furniture and stationery.

Domestic companies will be able to increase production volumes by 10-20%, as well as increase their share on store shelves to 44%, the Association of Children’s Goods Industry Enterprises reported.

So, new production facilities will appear at Vesna (Kirov region), Spectra (Bashkiria), Tenth Kingdom (Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod regions) and others. These data were confirmed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. In addition to these organizations, Bytplast (Moscow Region and the Republic of Tatarstan) is also increasing production volumes, SKB Company from the Arkhangelsk Region (specializing in children’s furniture) is also developing its production, the press service of the department specified.

The Spektr manufacturer plans to increase production volumes by at least 20% during this year. The plans of the toy factory “Vesna” this year to expand the range and offer of the brand’s goods in retail.

Bytplast, which also produces children’s tableware, plans to further increase production in this category of goods by 10-15%, a representative of the organization said. The Tenth Kingdom also intends to double its production volumes.

According to Mikhail Burmistrov, General Director of Infoline Analytics, now Russian players have a chance to increase their market share.

“Chinese suppliers are also interested in increasing the supply of their products, but this process is hindered by great difficulties with the delivery of goods due to logistical problems. At the same time, our brands can deliver a batch much faster, and the cost of products from China will not be much lower than Russian ones,” the expert noted.

With a plush sign: five new production facilities for children’s goods will be built in the Russian Federation