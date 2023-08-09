Wednesday, August 9, 2023, 00:05



| Updated 09:12 a.m.

The ‘In Situ’ exhibition by Catalina García and Coco Guzmán has joined the other four at La Mar de Arte in Cartagena, one of the parallel activities organized by the La Mar de Músicas festival, which can be visited in Cartagena until 30 of August. ‘Trauma’, ‘Weeds’, ‘Symphony for Rouyn-Noranda’ and ‘Paranza’ complete the range of cultural exhibitions offered by the festival. All can be visited for free. ‘In Situ’ is a project that was created by Catalina García and Coco Guzmán for La Mar de Arte. It proposes the recovery and spatial improvisation from objects and materials, mostly recycled. There is also ceramic, spray paint, lights or cardboard. Common and familiar materials that change the perspective of the Dora Catarineu room. From Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The other exhibitions are ‘Trauma’, by the photographer Joan Fontcuberta, in the Domus del Pórtico room. He proposes an installation of light boxes, murals and books in which the archive is the center of attention. In the Palacio Consistorial you can see ‘Weeds’, by Sylvie Bussières, a series of drawings on photographs composed of an accumulation of lines that evoke the rhythms, light and movement of their vibrant shadows, and that of Fito Conesa from Cartagena, ‘Symphony for Rouyn-Noranda’. ‘Paranza’ uses the Mediterranean Sea as a meeting point in El Batel by Catalina García, Ismael Cerezo and Chose García.