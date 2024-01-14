Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Press Split

In Australia, cases of missing young exchange students are increasing. A host family is confused and worried. Is it ultimately about a visa?

Adelaide – The fifth similar missing person case within a month: The fifth international exchange student has disappeared in Australia within just a few weeks. Several of the missing people are believed to be Vietnamese, attend Hamilton Secondary College in Adelaide and have disappeared at different times.

At least one exchange student has now resurfaced: On Thursday (January 11, 2024), the authorities published a statement that one of the girls had been found. The others are still missing. Details have now been revealed about the latest missing person.

Australia: Vietnamese woman disappears – suddenly all social media accounts deleted

Sunnie Nguyen mysteriously disappeared from her home in the middle of the night. According to reports, she only had a few items Daily Mail Australia in a backpack and left no word about where she was going.

The 17-year-old is considered shy and has problems speaking English. At around 7pm on Monday (January 8, 2024), the year 11 student had dinner with her host family at their home in South Plympton in Adelaide's inner southwest before retiring to her room. When her host mother May Zervaas went to her room around 11 p.m., Sunnie had disappeared – along with her backpack, her laptop, a few important identification documents and a few items of clothing. Unusual: Her phone was also turned off and her social media accounts were deleted.

Sunnie Nguyen is missing in Australia. © Facebook

“I sat next to my phone all night waiting anxiously for a call,” Zervaas' daughter Mary said Daily Mail Australia. The family is very worried. “Her English is not very fluent and she usually relies on someone to translate.” She also left her medication in the house.

Girl missing in Australia: Family doesn't believe she ran away

According to the South Australian police, there is no connection between the cases. “All investigations indicate that some of these youths may have traveled interstate and may still be there,” a police spokesman said. “There is currently no evidence in any investigation that these young people are in imminent danger.”

So have all young people simply escaped? Sunnie's exchange sister Mary said Sunnie seemed happy and she didn't think she ran away because she got along well with the family. Her study visa was also valid for three years.

Authorities are working to contact Sunnie's family in Vietnam. On

Also a 55-year-old from Lower Saxony is missing. The police now have an idea of ​​where the person they are looking for could be. Also in There was recently a missing person case in Kassel. (cgsc)