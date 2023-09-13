Five former commanders of the Bosnian Serb forces have been arrested in Bosnia-Herzegovina for their alleged role in the massacres around the town of Srebrenica during the secessionist war in 1995. Thousands of Muslim men and boys were murdered after the surrounded town was taken over by Bosnian Serb forces .

The UN had tried in vain with the help of Dutch peacekeepers to keep the Muslim enclave out of the fighting and to protect the Muslims there.

A special court investigating war crimes in the still torn country states that the five were involved in the arrest and execution of around seventy of the victims.

When Yugoslavia fell apart in 1995, a war broke out between the three main population groups. The Serbs who did not want separation from Yugoslavia, the Croats who did not want an independent Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Muslim community. The war lasted three years and ended, mainly due to Western intervention, in a defeat of the Bosnian Serbs in the battle against a coalition of Croats and Muslims.

Divided

The country is still divided into a Serbian entity and a Muslim-Croat federation. An estimated 100,000 people died in the war. War crimes have been tried by both international courts and local courts, resulting in at least fifty convictions. The Bosnian Serb political leader, Radovan Karadzic, and the military leader, General Ratko Mladic, have been sentenced to life in prison by an international court, mainly for their role in the mass murders around Srebrenica, which an international court has declared genocide.