“Don't die like me,” he said George Best before passing away. And it's alcohol took to'Fifth Beatle'. Five cirrhosis conditions and a liver transplant marked her life. He died from an overdose of immunosuppressive drugs, but what diminished his life was drinking. “I've stopped drinking, but only when I'm sleeping,” the scorer used to say.

In the times when Best played soccer, the salaries of the best players were a fraction of what they earn today, but his pop star image and the celebrity status he earned made him Best gained a great fortune, although he lost almost everything due to his excesses. When asked what happened to the money he had earned, Best I was joking about it.

Aside from sports, Gascoigne He also stood out for his wayward and irreverent character, and was unable to develop his full potential as a footballer due to injuries and his bad behavior off the playing field. During his career he has had frequent problems with alcohol and drugs, which have worsened after his retirement from professional football, and he has been arrested on several occasions.

In 2018, the former English footballer, who hit rock bottom in 2014 and was evicted from his home, appeared very recovered on social networks.

The death of his father ended up sinking the “Emperor”. All those incidents put him into a depression from which he never came out, he retired from the courts, lost everything he had and returned to his origins in the favelas.

During the months he was recovering, he found himself bankrupt. He blames his ex-wife, his representative and a friend for taking possession of his assets during his convalescence. Later he dedicated himself to selling bread in his parents' business and has received some tributes. after more than 14 years of what happened.

The Brazilian Prosecutor's Office intervened his accounts in Brazilian banks and discovered that among all of them there were 24.63 reais, less than six euros. Now, shortly after being released from prison, it seems that the former player once again has million-dollar businesses in advertising and in the world of music where he is sweeping with his project 'Tropa do Bruxo', together with the rapper Djonga.

That is to say, the football smile knew what ruin meant after his time as a footballer, but his representatives helped him exploit his image and he has been able to recover some of the lost money.