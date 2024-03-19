The world of football is very profitable for the lucky ones who managed to play at the highest level in the First Division, it is indisputable that the majority can make good money if they know how to invest, save and manage themselves correctly, however, there are those who do not. They did so having had millions in their bank accounts.
Thus, in the following list we mention five former soccer players who were millionaires and became bankrupt to the point of having to return to work as employees. Some of them, although they did not recover, managed to position themselves to the point of knowing how to exploit their name. and others live without complications, but far from luxuries.
The story of the British striker is one of the most moving examples in this regard, he left his mark on Manchester United in his best years before moving on to many other clubs, being one of the best footballers of his time between the 60's and 70's, His life outside of football led him to a crazy life and his alcohol addiction ended his life.
“Don't die like me,” he said George Best before passing away. And it's alcohol took to'Fifth Beatle'. Five cirrhosis conditions and a liver transplant marked her life. He died from an overdose of immunosuppressive drugs, but what diminished his life was drinking. “I've stopped drinking, but only when I'm sleeping,” the scorer used to say.
In the times when Best played soccer, the salaries of the best players were a fraction of what they earn today, but his pop star image and the celebrity status he earned made him Best gained a great fortune, although he lost almost everything due to his excesses. When asked what happened to the money he had earned, Best I was joking about it.
Off the playing fields, the life of Paul Gascoigne He has had special attention from the British tabloid press due to his incidents and his problems with alcohol. In his best time as a footballer, when he played in Tottenhama phenomenon known as Gazzamaniawhich raised the fame of Gascoigne to national star.
Aside from sports, Gascoigne He also stood out for his wayward and irreverent character, and was unable to develop his full potential as a footballer due to injuries and his bad behavior off the playing field. During his career he has had frequent problems with alcohol and drugs, which have worsened after his retirement from professional football, and he has been arrested on several occasions.
In 2018, the former English footballer, who hit rock bottom in 2014 and was evicted from his home, appeared very recovered on social networks.
Remembered for his time with Inter Milan and the Brazilian national team, he seemed destined to become one of the best players in the world at the time, as he was a huge '9', but alcoholism and bad friendships were to blame. the fall of the Brazilian.
The death of his father ended up sinking the “Emperor”. All those incidents put him into a depression from which he never came out, he retired from the courts, lost everything he had and returned to his origins in the favelas.
The legendary Paraguayan striker experienced the worst tragedy of his life in early 2010, before the 2010 South Africa World Cup and having signed for Manchester United, Club América's top scorer after a weekend match in Morelia, Michoacán, already In Mexico City on a night of partying at the renowned Bar Bar, he suffered a gunshot wound to the head that almost took his life.
During the months he was recovering, he found himself bankrupt. He blames his ex-wife, his representative and a friend for taking possession of his assets during his convalescence. Later he dedicated himself to selling bread in his parents' business and has received some tributes. after more than 14 years of what happened.
It is evident that, at present, Ronaldinho He is not bankrupt and is practically an ambassador of football in every place he appears. But in 2018, after the Brazilian justice system withdrew the passport of Ronaldinho and his brother for not paying a debt, the dramatic financial situation of the former Barcelona player came to light.
The Brazilian Prosecutor's Office intervened his accounts in Brazilian banks and discovered that among all of them there were 24.63 reais, less than six euros. Now, shortly after being released from prison, it seems that the former player once again has million-dollar businesses in advertising and in the world of music where he is sweeping with his project 'Tropa do Bruxo', together with the rapper Djonga.
That is to say, the football smile knew what ruin meant after his time as a footballer, but his representatives helped him exploit his image and he has been able to recover some of the lost money.
