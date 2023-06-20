Reuters: France, Belgium, Cyprus, Hungary and Estonia agreed to purchase Mistral air defense

Five European countries have agreed to jointly acquire Mistral air defense systems. The agency reports Reutersreferring to your source.

As specified, France, Belgium, Cyprus, Hungary and Estonia signed an agreement on plans for the joint purchase of Mistral portable air defense missile systems (MANPADS).

The document was signed by the parties at the beginning of the meeting of the defense ministers of the five countries, held in Paris.

In March, the head of the French Ministry of Defense, Sebastian Lecornu, said that the country’s authorities plan to double the production of military equipment by the end of 2023 and speed up the delivery time.

He clarified that Caesar guns will be produced eight per month instead of four, Ground Master radars – 24 per year instead of 12, and Mistral missiles – 40 per month instead of 20.