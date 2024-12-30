French Provence
The black diamond (the truffle), the tradition of the 13 Christmas desserts, the charming villages of the Rhône Valley and Mont-Ventoux, the santonniers or the couturier Doucet’s house museum in Avignon surprise the traveler in the Provençal department of Vaucluse
The black diamond Richerenses (the truffle), the crafts and gastronomy of Pernes-Les-Fontainesthe santonniers (creators of figures in the Nativity scene) and the olive groves of Séguret, the Roman past of Vaison-La-Romaine and other Provençal traditions enliven the winter in Vaucluse, …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
#essential #plans #Vaucluse #winter
Leave a Reply