When reviewing the lists of gadgets best sellers on the main online platforms or during the times of the year most given to gifts and discounts (Christmas, Black Friday…), basically the same products are often repeated: tablets, robot vacuum cleaners, smart speakers, air fryers, mobile phones. .. Due to my work as a technological journalist I have had the opportunity to test the main novelties of all these types of products and, while some have become essential in my day to day, with others I have lost interest or have not found them a significant benefit. These are the most prominent of both types of sides (and the reasons why I use them or not).

My essentials:

Smartwatch: not without my mobile

For me, it is the essential complement to my smartphone: it helps me keep up with calls and messages without having to have my mobile at hand all the time, but it also encourages me to get out of my chair and walk, do some sport, and helps me know how much I sleep each night. In the times when I have not used any I have always missed it very much. And the best thing is that it is not necessary to make a large outlay to have one with interesting features.

Broom + robot vacuum cleaner: total cleaning

It is the perfect combination to keep the floors of the house spotless (and also reduce dust from furniture). Thus, while a good broom vacuum cleaner allows me to carry out a thorough cleaning a week and collect crumbs or any other occasional dirt, I program the robot vacuum cleaner on alternate days throughout the house and every day in the kitchen and hall; the two areas that get the most dirty.

In a broom vacuum cleaner, I especially value that it has enough power; Perhaps at home it seems that there are no great differences between the different models, but if you also want to use it for the car, it is easy to find that some are not capable of collecting all the dirt from the mats well. In the case of robot vacuum cleaners, for me the priority is that they have a good navigation system that makes them move around the house following the most efficient route and sensors capable of detecting objects to avoid them. That, and that they come with an automatic emptying station that makes you forget to empty your tank.

Kneader: pastry and more

Very popular among pastry fans, perhaps it is not one of the most common accessories in the kitchen. Specifically designed for kneading, but also ideal for mounting or mixing, with it the masses and preparations come out very spongy. And there are some who also chop meat, cut homemade pasta…

Smart speaker: just a command away

It may not ask you to search for random data on the internet or ask you questions about characters or events sporadically, but it is very comfortable to ask about the weather or traffic on a specific route and have an answer instantly, have your favorite music a voice command away or prepare the shopping list on the go so you don’t forget anything. Having a screen is a good complement, but it is not essential.

eReader: library in the palm of your hand

All of us who are used to long journeys by public transport to get to work have experienced the discomfort of carrying a physical book on these trips, especially if it is hardcover or has many pages. The eReader became essential for me in that situation for its comfort, and today, that I have switched to teleworking, I continue to read more on this medium than on paper. Personally I like the models with physical buttons to change the page, and I attach special importance to having a good lighting system for the screen that regulates automatically, as well as offering the possibility of changing the background color and letters.

the expendables

Tablets: too expensive for what it offers

Every time I Do you sell less and the truth is that, except at specific moments, a mobile with a large screen can replace them. That, and the fact that those that really offer a performance comparable to that of a laptop (with a much smaller screen) have a high cost, means that they are not interesting for many users.

Air fryer: it is not easy to achieve good results

Who does not know someone in love with fryers without oil? Unfortunately, they are not for everyone. And it is not so easy to get food to look good in them. In reality, they are like mini air ovens, with the handicap that due to their compact size, food can become caked and not cook evenly. The consumption is usually lower, yes: the smallest have about 700 W and the largest are around 2,000 W, while electric ovens start at 2,000 W. For a single person they can be interesting, but I have been unable to catch them. the trick and that some simple ‘fries’ come out appetizing.

Fire TV Stick or Chromecast: if you have a Smart TV, you don’t need it

Its main function is to reproduce the main streaming services on the television; something that even the cheapest models already have thanks to Smart TV platforms. If you travel a lot, it may be interesting to access them from any TV without having to enter personal usernames and passwords.

Home laser epilator: not usually laser

Although they are promoted as epilators to remove hair permanently, such as laser treatments in beauty salons, most of these devices do not use this technology, but rather Intense Pulsed Light (IPL): both photoepilation methods target the melanin of the skin. hair follicle, but in this case the energy is not as concentrated and therefore not as effective. After a few sessions, hair growth is inhibited, but if you stop using it periodically, it will come out again.

Portable projector: better TV

It sounds great: you connect your mobile and other mobile devices and you can see all the content you want on the big screen; even play console. But mini (and cheap) projectors aren’t like the ‘big’ ones: they don’t always offer the ability to connect wirelessly, and it can be hard to find the right cables, and their technical capabilities are limited. So from them -in general-, you can’t expect great image or sound quality, and they don’t project in such a spectacular size either. TV looks much better, and without having to control the lighting in the environment.

