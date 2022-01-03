Emmanuel Macron will attempt in April to become the first French president since Chirac to be re-elected| Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Just as it was in 2021, occupants of elected posts and candidates to remove them are mobilizing around the world for elections whose results will influence the lives of millions of people in different countries in 2022.

Brazil, of course, will be one of the protagonists of the electoral races of the year that began this Saturday, with its presidential election in October (in addition to elections for governors and state and national legislatures). THE People’s Gazette listed another five important elections of 2022.

South Korea

The world’s 10th economy (Asia’s fourth) will choose its next president on March 9th. As the South Korean constitution does not provide for re-election (single terms are five years), the race is to see who replaces Moon Jae-in, from the center-left Democratic Party of Korea (DPK).

The candidate in the situation is Lee Jae-myung, former governor of Gyeonggi province, whose main opponent will be former prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl, of the conservative People’s Power Party (PPP).

France

Emmanuel Macron, of the social-liberal party A República em Marcha!, will try in April to become the first French president since Jacques Chirac (1995-2007) to be re-elected – Nicolas Sarkozy lost in 2012 to François Hollande, who did not attempt a second term .

The first polls, which show Macron in the lead (but unable to resolve the dispute in the first round), indicate that his main opponents will come from the field on the right: Marine Le Pen, from the National Regroupment (former National Front), defeated by the current president in 2017 and who will try for the presidency for the third time; Valérie Pécresse, from the Republicans, legend by Sarkozy; and journalist Éric Zemmour, from the recently created Reconquista.

Australia

In the Australian parliamentary elections, which are due to be held by May, current Prime Minister Scott Morrison, leader of the (centre-right) Liberal Party, will seek a majority for the Liberal-National coalition (simply called the Coalition) to secure a fourth term of three years. The opposition, from the Australian Labor Party, is led by Anthony Albanese.

Morrison has against him the slow pace of vaccination against Covid-19 and at the same time the protests against restrictions to fight the pandemic and/or anti-vaccine, and his faltering response to the forest fires of the so-called “Black Summer” between 2019 and 2020.

Colombia

Like South Korea, the Colombian constitution also restricts presidential elections to one term (in this case, four years). The Democratic Center, the conservative party of the current president, Iván Duque, chose as its candidate Óscar Iván Zuluaga, a close ally of former president Álvaro Uribe.

He will have to sidestep Duque’s declining popularity to defeat left-wing senator and former guerrilla Gustavo Petro (defeated by Duque in 2018), who has been leading the polls for the May (first round) and June (second) elections.

United States

Mid-term presidential elections are often tricky for US presidents, so the expectation is trouble for President Joe Biden for the November election, in which all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested.

Democrats currently have an uncomfortable majority in the House (221 seats, against 213 for Republicans) and share the Senate with Republicans.

A year into the election, Biden appeared with worse approval and disapproval ratings than his predecessor Donald Trump had at the same time in his term. Another unexciting signal for him came two months ago when Virginia, the state where Biden won in 2020, elected GOP rookie Glenn Youngkin for governor and snubbed former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe.