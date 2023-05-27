Peas, green and white asparagus, nectarines, radishes, strawberries, spinach or medlars: spring vegetables and fruits provide an excellent base on which to prepare fresh and colorful salads. Vinaigrettes or creamy dressings multiply its flavor. And nuts, salted or pickled fruits are an added touch. Let’s make the most of the fruits of a bountiful season that offers almost endless possibilities.
Lentil salad, white asparagus and pepper vinaigrette
Ingredients
For 4 people.
- 800 grams of cooked lentils
- Between 12 and 16 white asparagus
- ½ bell pepper —about 150 grams in total, can be more than one variety
- Chive
- virgin olive oil
- Maldon salt or flakes
- Pepper
- Apple vinager
Instructions
Strip the pepper and cut it into cubes. Mix with six tablespoons of the oil and vinegar and leave to rest between half an hour so that the pepper pickles slightly.
Cut the base of the asparagus and remove the outer layer with a peeler.
Bring water to a boil in a tall pot, with a teaspoon of sugar and a half of salt, and make a bundle with the asparagus – this will make them stand up. Let simmer over very low heat for 10 to 12 minutes.
Lay down the asparagus and let the yolks cook for another three to five minutes. Remove from the water being careful not to burn yourself or break them, untie them and let them cool on a clean cloth (or kitchen paper). When they are lukewarm or already at room temperature —to taste—, put them on a bed of lentils, dress with the vinaigrette and finish off with salt flakes, black pepper and chopped chives.
Pea salad, green asparagus, ham and poached egg with mint oil
Ingredients
for 4 people
- 800 grams of clean shelled peas
- 20-28 green asparagus —depending on thickness—
- 100 grams of cured ham
- Iberian or bait
- Four very fresh eggs
- 60 ml of virgin olive oil
- Six to eight mint leaves
- White wine vinegar
- Sherry vinegar (optional)
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions
Cook the peas in boiling water for three to seven minutes, depending on their size and how tender they are. Cut the cooking with ice water and reserve in a strainer (it is important that they dry or the dressing will slip).
Prepare the mint oil by blending both ingredients well and then passing it through a fine mesh strainer. If you want, add a few drops of sherry vinegar. Remove the hard parts of the asparagus by bending them with your fingers near the edge until they break, and if necessary peel the part closest to the base with the help of a peeler.
Cook the asparagus on the grill or in a skillet over medium heat, turning them over until they are golden brown on all sides. Meanwhile, prepare the poached eggs in a saucepan with boiling water over low heat and a splash of vinegar, one by one and creating a swirl with a spoon so that the white is collected (they will be ready in about two and a half or three minutes). . Assemble the salad by putting the peas on the base, on top of the asparagus, the egg, the mint oil and a little salt and pepper.
Top with the ham and stir before eating.
Apricot, nectarine, Greek yogurt, honey and coconut flakes salad
Ingredients
for 4 people
- Four natural Greek yogurts
- Between four and six apricots
- two or three nectarines
- 30 grams of coconut flakes
- honey to taste
- Mint leaves (optional)
Instructions
Pit the fruit and cut as desired —in the photo, into small wedges—, distribute it over the previously beaten yogurt with a fork and distribute in bowls and finish off with the coconut, honey to taste and, if desired, mint leaves.
Avocado, arugula, radish and anchovy salad
Ingredients
for 4 people
- Two medium avocados at their point
- Lemon juice to taste
- 100 grams of arugula
- Eight radishes, two shallots
- 16 anchovy fillets
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions
Peel and chop the shallots, and mix them with four tablespoons of olive oil, lemon juice —carefully because the base will also contain—, salt and pepper to taste.
Stir and let rest while we make the salad. Crush the avocados with a little lemon juice, a point of salt and pepper. Place the cream as a base in a fountain or four plates. Spread the arugula and thinly sliced radishes on top. Season and finish with the anchovy fillets.
Stir well just before eating.
Spinach, strawberry, mozzarella and olive vinaigrette salad
Ingredients
for 4 people
- 400 grams of baby spinach
- 300 grams of strawberries
- A mozzarella of 250 grams (or two of 125)
- 60 grams of olives to taste (we use low-salt greens, yeyé or nocellaire type)
- Chive
- virgin olive oil
- Apple vinager
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions
Make a vinaigrette with the pitted and sliced olives —they can be cut lengthwise first on one side, then the other, and then the remaining pieces, as we would do with a mango—, six tablespoons of oil, salt, pepper and vinegar apple to taste
Remove the stem from the strawberries and cut them lengthwise between four and eight pieces, depending on their size.
Put a base of baby spinach leaves, add the strawberries and mozzarella, dress with the vinaigrette and finish off with chopped chives.
Serve and stir well before eating.
#easy #salads #squeeze #spring
Leave a Reply