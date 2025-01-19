Experts highlight the vital importance of detect dementia in its early stages. Recognizing the disease quickly allows families and healthcare professionals to act quickly, which can curb some of the more serious symptoms and thus improve the person’s quality of life.

A widely recognized symptom of dementia, particularly Alzheimer’s disease, is memory lapse. Despite its importance as a warning sign, it is not the only indicator worth paying attention to.

In fact, other signs of dementia often go unnoticed, but they can be key to achieving a early diagnosis. Although many of these symptoms can sometimes be related to unrelated problems or specific events, the recurring persistence over time or the presence of several of them simultaneously should prompt you to seek medical attention, as stated in a report by the Daily Mirror.

Personality changes

A study led by Angelina Sutin, a professor of behavioral sciences at Florida State University, found that people with dementia experience personality changes before showing cognitive decline. It was observed a decreased extroversionkindness and responsibility, changes that accelerate as the symptoms of the disease progress.

These changes can be detected in everyday behavior. For example, lower extroversion may manifest as social isolation or a narrowing of the social circle. According to Sutin, these indicators They are easier to detect than memory impairment.

Difficulty driving

Difficulty driving It may be one of the first signs of cognitive decline, even years before other symptoms appear, according to neurology professor Ganesh Babulal of Washington University in St. Louis.

Driving combines several cognitive systems and any impairment can increase the risk of accidents. While age-related physical problems, such as vision decline or medication side effects, can also play a role, it is important to be aware of these changes.

Loss of smell

The loss of smell It is one of the first signs of neurodegeneration in diseases such as Alzheimer’s, dementia with Lewy bodies and Parkinson’s disease. The olfactory system, which controls this sense, is often damaged years or even decades before other symptoms appear. Unlike hearing or vision loss, which are risk factors for dementia but are not caused by it, loss of smell is an early manifestation of these diseases.

Each disease affects different from the sense of smell: in Alzheimer’s, odors are detected but confused, while in Parkinson’s and dementia with Lewy bodies they are not perceived, which can be key to early detection.

Difficulty sleeping well

Sleep disorders are common in old age, but drastic changes, such as waking up at 3 a.m. or not being able to stay awake during the daymay be signs of dementia. Brain regions that regulate sleep, such as the brain stem, are among the first to be affected in Alzheimer’s disease, causing alterations years before memory problems appear.





In dementia with Lewy bodies and Parkinson’s, a REM sleep behavior disorderwhere the person represents their dreams with movements or screams, due to damage to the brain cells that control paralysis during that phase.

According to neurologist Ronald Postuma, it is not simple sleepwalking, since patients usually seek help when their partner warns them about it. violent or unusual behavior during sleep. These patterns may be early signs of neurodegenerative diseases.

Financial problems

Although the financial problems They are very common and can be due to various causes, when they occur along with other cognitive or behavioral changes, they can be an early sign of dementia.

It is not that these problems are a direct cause of the disease, but their sudden or unusual appearance, such as forget to pay the bills, Making impulsive purchases or trusting untrustworthy people can indicate alterations in judgment and brain function, especially in cases such as frontotemporal dementia, in which judgment is affected from the beginning.

According to the neurologist Winston Chiong, Financial management involves multiple brain regions, making it one of the first areas in which cognitive problems are evident.