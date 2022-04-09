At a business site in the Vlissingen-Oost port area, five men between the ages of 23 and 39 were arrested last night after a burglary report. Presumably they were looking for drugs. A warning shot was fired during the action. The police just confirmed that.

At around 03:20 a.m., the police control room received a report of a business break-in at Denmark Road. The alarm had gone off. Various police and customs units then went to the scene. Officers discovered burglary damage. During the search, officers saw that several men were trying to flee. One of the officers fired a warning shot.

A total of five men were arrested on the property and in the surrounding area. The five were taken to a police cell complex for further investigation. The five were taken to a police cell complex for further investigation. These are men between the ages of 23 and 39, from Amsterdam, The Hague, Oosterhout, Weesp and Zwolle. In the warehouse of the company was a series of bags filled with white powder.

Cocaine

A police spokesperson said it was believed to be cocaine. Members of the Customs Special Assistance Team rushed to the scene in several nondescript vehicles to secure the site. The bags and contents have been seized and will be examined later.

A police helicopter was also used in the action. This arrived at the port area around 5 a.m. and circled around Bijleveldhaven for half an hour. Part of the port area was cordoned off by the police until 6.20 am. Officers in bulletproof vests closed the roundabouts at England Road and France Road. The deposition meant that trucks and employees of companies in the port area were temporarily unable to travel to and from their destination.

