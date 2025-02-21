02/21/2025



The victory against the Valladolidin addition to being the cure for some wounds that had been opened, it has meant that the Seville He stayed alive in the struggle for European positions. LaLiga EA Sports classification is tight and there are around seven teams that the sixth and seventh squares are being disputed. In addition, it is possible that the eighth place also has a prize, everything will depend on UEFA.

And this body delivers an extra place to the two countries that best pay in European competitions in this season. The Premier League is 99% assured the extra square. It is a matter of weeks that achieve it in a mathematical way by keeping its seven representatives standing. For its part, the elimination of Atalanta and Milan They leave the free road to Spain to make that extra square. In this way, the eighth classified could go to Europe.

Before this panorama, García Pimienta Sevilla has real options to finish the season among the top eight classified. It is currently the Betis He who occupies this place, but is only at one point of his eternal rival and Osasuna. However, the whitish complex is matched to points with Girona and Real Sociedad, while the Getafe stakes its heels.

Next meetings

As the classification is located, Sevilla has a golden opportunity to step forward or reaffirm its candidacy for nothing. The next international break is within a month, until then, the nerve picture will see the faces with Mallorca, Rayo Vallecano, Real Sociedad and Athletic Clubwhile after this lapse of the league competition the Sevillian derby.









Next Monday’s party against Jagoba razate It is vital, since Sevilla intends to tear down a wall: chain two victories For the first time this course. To achieve this, the group would be with the necessary moral to believe. The manido message of the new group and rejuvenation is logical, but the fans miss some more ambition. Above all, taking into account that García Pimienta has managed to reach this heights with more score than last year and the previous one.

The two consecutive visits to Vallecas and San Sebastián They will not be easy, but in any aspect the Sevilla has improved is in its home performance. Currently, the same local matches have been won as a visitor, four. An overcome handicap that should not weigh when visiting these two fiefs that, everything is said, are hard to peel. Nevertheless, The Real is alive in three competitions and you will have to manage your resources well to keep the bar. A tesiture of which the Hispanic painting can be used. The return to Sánchez-Pizjuán will be on March 16 before the Athletic Clubwhich occupies Champions League posts and, although in recent weeks it has been more irregular in the League. And then, the derby.

Perhaps those of pepper arrive at Benito Villamarín without attainable objective, or perhaps both are played. Everything will depend on how it faces next month. There will be the goal that the technician does not want to reveal until day 34.