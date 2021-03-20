The deputies of the Frente de Todos Vanesa Siley, Mara Brawer, Lisandro Bormioli, Nicolás Rodríguez Saá and Carolina Gaillard announced in the last hours on their social networks that they contracted coronavirus.

“They confirmed the positive result of Covid. I am fine, at the moment with mild symptoms,” said Siley, president of the Labor Legislation commission.

“It is very important that we continue to take care of ourselves. The pandemic has not ended,” the legislator said through her Twitter account.

Siley, a union-based legislator, played a key role in the debate on the income tax reform law that seeks to benefit more than one million workers.

For his part, Rodriguez Saá communicated on Twitter that his condition worsened because of “a bilateral pneumonia” and thanked “all the health personnel of the Angio de José C Paz Municipal Hospital for the love and attention” they give him.

He also thanked “the Municipality of Malvinas for the tomography that helped detect this symptom early.” He also greeted his infected block mates.

His partner, the also deputy of the Frente de Todos, Carolina gaillard, had announced its contagion days ago. “I want to tell you that I did a swab because I had some symptoms and they informed me of the positive result,” he wrote in networks last Monday.

While, Mara Brawer reported: “I want to tell you that I did a swab because I had some symptoms and they informed me of the positive result of Covid.”

“I will be isolated following the established protocol. Let us continue to take care of ourselves and respect the health measures and recommendations,” the legislator added on Twitter.

His banking partner Bormioli published on twitter that “Together with Eugenia Ball Lima we continue to experience Covid-19. We are well, isolated and following the recommendations of the health authorities. Thanks to those who cared about us. The pandemic did not end.”