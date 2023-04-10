The Principality is processing five complaints for forest fires and is investigating another ten suspects. This was confirmed this morning by the president, Adrián Barbón, after meeting with the manager of the Emergency Services of the Principality of Asturias (Sepa) at its headquarters in La Morgal. Although he has refused to go into details of the cases, since “he must follow the judicial route,” Barbón was satisfied that the alleged arsonists are being located. “The response device is having its fruit despite the fact that the weather conditions do not help,” said the president. Waiting for it to rain, there are 41 active fires in Asturias. Six of them present special difficulty, the rest are under review and “probably will be suffocated throughout the day”, as Barbón has indicated.

The socialist thanked the firefighters, forestry cooperative workers, volunteers, ranchers and neighbors for their efforts these days to put out the flames. He has also announced that thanks to the coordinated work of the ministries this Friday three lines of direct aid will be presented. The money will be used to cover material damage, reforest the mountains and increase support for the affected municipalities. “You have to recognize where you need to improve and a point to improve is the defense of the towns,” Barbón pointed out.

The President of the Principality has assured that the possibility of increasing the number of troops is being evaluated and has avoided talking about the situation of the interim firefighters who this morning were still camped outside the Sepa headquarters in La Morgal. “It is a complex situation,” he acknowledged.

In turn, he has insisted that this wave of fires represents an “attack against Asturias” in which there is “clearly” an intention. These fires, he has said, “mark a before and after” in government policies with aspects from which they should “humbly learn” such as improving the defense of towns.

active spotlights



Asturias currently records 41 forest fires in 25 councils. Most of them are under review by the Natural Environment Agents of the Principality and Asturias Firefighters personnel.

The active fires are in Navedo (Illano), where two firefighters from Grandas de Salime remain working and it is expected that in the morning they will be relieved by a firefighter and a forestry company and the BRIF from Laza; and Soto (Las Regueras), a fire that at 9:59 p.m. this Sunday was considered controlled and in which throughout the night a Zone Chief, three firefighters from Proaza and two from Pravia have remained at the Advanced Command Post . It is expected, throughout the morning, to incorporate a forestry company and firefighters from Grado.

A fire is also active in Bodes (Parres) watched over by the nursery; the areas of Riopinoso, Buseco and Belén (Valdés), where two firefighters from Valdés, two from Cangas del Narcea, and two from Barres have remained in the area monitoring these fires; Buseco (Valdés), where it is planned to incorporate two firefighters from Barres and a forestry company and at noon the BRIF from Tineo with a helicopter; and Biescas, with two firefighters from Valdés.

Under review are the forest fires declared in Allande, Aller, Boal, Cabrales, Cangas de Onís, Cangas del Narcea, Grado, Llanes, Laviana (2), Lena, Onís (3), Parres (2), Piloña (2) , Quirós, Nava, Ribadesella, Salas, San Martín del Rey Aurelio, Siero, Teverga, Tineo (2), Valdés and Villayón.