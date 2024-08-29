The court extended the arrest of five defendants in the case of the terrorist attack in Crocus until December 1

The Basmanny Court of Moscow has extended the arrest of five defendants in the criminal case on the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the court’s press service.

The preventive measure in the form of detention was extended until December 1 for Gadoev Sh.N., Ismoilov Z.A., Soliev M.A., Soliev U.A., Khamidov Kh.A. (All of them are included in the register of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring).

A total of 18 people have been arrested in connection with the terrorist attack. Two more have been released on bail.

Muhammad Zoira Sharipzoda, Yakubjoni Yusufzoda and Nazrimad Lutfulloi (included in the register of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) partially admitted their guilt.

The investigation opened several criminal cases under articles on terrorist acts, preparation for terrorist acts, participation in the activities of a terrorist organization, as well as illegal trafficking of weapons and explosives.