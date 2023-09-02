Two people ended up in the register of suspects for the death of the five workers hit by the train in Brandizzo

The prosecutor continues to investigate what happened in Brandizzo. Five workers they lost their lives, hit by a train, while carrying out maintenance work on the tracks. Only two survived.

The authorities want to understand what really happened and how it was possible that a train at 160 km per hour passed on the tracks with works in progress. There was talk of aincorrect (or lack of) communication between the workers and who should have warned the driver.

There would be two, for the moment, the entered in the register of suspects and it would be precisely the surviving workers. They are accused of “Serious violations of safety procedure at the time of the accident”. Violations which, as previously mentioned, would concern communications between the construction site’s ok, the start of night work by the workers and the still green light for the passage of the train.

The driver is in shock. He didn’t expect to meet people on the tracks. The five workers have lost his life instantly. Rescuers found their remains up to 300 meters away.

Who were the five workers hit by the train

The victims have been identified, they are: Michael Zanera, 34, Saverio Giuseppe Lombardo, 52, Giuseppe Sorvillo, 43, Giuseppe Anversa, 49 and Kevin Laganà, 22. They were all employees of the Sigifer company in Borgo Vercelli, which deals with the maintenance and construction of the railways.

The only two survivors have been taken to the hospital for routine checkups and psychological support and have already been sent home. Fortunately, they did not suffer serious consequenceseven if they won’t forget that scene for the rest of their lives.

The families of the five workers are shocked, they can’t understand how it could have happened and they ask for answers. How is it possible that a train passed while workers were carrying out maintenance work? That’s exactly what law enforcement wants to understand. The images of the surveillance cameras in the area will also be fundamental.