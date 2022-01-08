At least five people were killed on Saturday when a rock cliff near a waterfall in Brazil was broken. These groups of tourists were sailing in boats across Lake Furnas near Capitólio past the waterfall, when a rock wall broke off and partly landed on the boats. This was announced by the local fire brigade, Reuters news agency reported.

At least nine other people were injured and twenty people are still missing. Firefighters and divers search for survivors. Furnas Lake is a popular destination for tourists and is also known as the ‘Sea of ​​Minas’.

When the elongated piece of rock ended up in the reservoir, large tidal waves arose. As a result, other boats capsized. At least one vessel has sunk. Images of the incident, which happened to be filmed from an unaffected boat, are shared on social media.

The accident took place near Capótolio, which is located about 450 kilometers north of São Paolo, in the state of Minas Gerais. The province has recently been struggling with heavy rainfall, which has caused several floods. More than 17,000 people have had to flee their homes because of the rising water.